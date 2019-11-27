First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
PAK in AUS Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Hosts suffer double injury blow as Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme are ruled out of second Test

Trent Boult suffered a rib strain during the first Test at Mount Maunganui which New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. He bowled only one over in the second innings before leaving the field.

The Associated Press, Nov 27, 2019 08:56:56 IST

Wellington: Injuries have forced New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme out of the second cricket Test against England, starting at Hamilton on Friday.

Boult suffered a rib strain during the first Test at Mount Maunganui which New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. He bowled only one over in the second innings before leaving the field.

New Zealand vs England: Hosts suffer double injury blow as Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme are ruled out of second Test

New Zealand's Trent Boult will miss the second Test due to a rib strain. AP

De Grandhomme, who scored 65 in New Zealand's only innings of 615-9 declared, strained an abdominal muscle and wasn't able to bowl after lunch on the final day.

Allrounder Daryl Mitchell has been called into the New Zealand squad in place of de Grandhomme and will make his Test debut if named to play. He has played nine Twenty20 internationals but not Tests.

Express fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will also make his Test debut if he is chosen ahead of Matt Henry to replace Boult.

"We know the skills Lockie has and the point of difference that may bring to us," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "Whether that happens in this Test match or not is still something we need to see over the next couple of days.

"If it's a very dry wicket there's the potential of playing two spinners so we've got different options that we'll keep looking at and considering. There's also Matt Henry, who has done a fine job for New Zealand in the past when he's been given an opportunity."

Boult and de Grandhomme are expected to be fit for New Zealand's first Test against Australia, starting at Perth on 12 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 08:56:56 IST

Tags : Colin De Grandhomme, Cricket, Daryl Mitchell, England, Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs England, Trent Boult

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all