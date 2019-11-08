First Cricket
New Zealand vs England Highlights, 4th T20I at Napier: England register massive 76-run win to level series at 2-2

England levelled the five match series against New Zealand with a comprehensive 76-run win in Napier. The series decider will be played on Sunday.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 08, 2019 14:37:06 IST

England beat New Zealand by 76 runs

241/3
Overs
20.0
R/R
12.05
Fours
21
Sixes
14
Extras
8
165/10
Overs
16.5
R/R
10
Fours
8
Sixes
10
Extras
11

4th T20I toss update: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in the crucial fourth T20 international against England in Napier on Friday. England trail 2-1 and need a win to keep the five-match series alive.

New Zealand vs England Highlights, 4th T20I at Napier: England register massive 76-run win to level series at 2-2

File image of New Zealand skipper Tim Southee. AFP

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said the hard Napier wicket was ideal for bowling first. "It looks a good wicket, It usually has a bit of pace in it here," he said.

England's Eoin Morgan said he was "not bothered" about batting first and expected a better performance from his young side after a batting collapse saw them lose five wickets for 10 runs.

Both sides have made two changes with Trent Boult coming into the New Zealand side for Lockie Ferguson for his first appearance in the series while Daryl Mitchell replaces Jimmy Neesham.

For England, Chris Jordan and Jonny Bairstow return to replace Adil Rashid and James Vince.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Trent Boult.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Pat Brown, Matt Parkinson.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 14:37:06 IST

