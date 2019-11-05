Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview, 3rd T20I: After winning the second T20I against England, hosts New Zealand will aim to go 2-1 up when the two sides meet at Saxton Oval in Nelson. England had won the first game by 7 wickets but Kiwis made a superb comeback in the second match to come at par with the visiting side.

Eoin Morgan's men need to make sure their fielding is top notch and that they don't continue to drop catches, a major factor in their loss in second T20I.

Poor catching cost England dearly as New Zealand made 176-8 after being asked to bat while Colin de Grandhomme held four catches and Martin Guptill two as England was all out for 155 in the 20th over.

Guptill made a partial return to form, scoring 41 from 28 balls at the top of the order — his highest score in his last 14 limited overs innings. De Grandhomme dashed 28 from 12 balls in the middle of the innings and Jimmy Neesham, in his first Twenty20 international in almost two years, hit 42 from 22 balls near the end.

"I thought the Black Caps played incredibly well," England captain Eion Morgan said. "I thought we bowled reasonably well but they batted well and used the dimensions of the field really well.

"We didn't bat or field anywhere near as well as we did the other way. We dropped catches and continued to lose wickets."

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince

With inputs from The Associated Press

