New Zealand vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at Hamilton, full cricket score: England trail by 336 runs
Follow the score and updates from the second day of the second Test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Dec 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi readies to prove majority in House shortly
-
Q2 GDP growth at 4.5%: Govt has indeed acknowledged, responded to problems with some measures but cannot afford to take eye off ball
-
Anupam Kher on Hotel Mumbai: Sometimes, directors from outside do a better job of making a film on India
-
London bridge attack: Man wearing hoax bomb costume stabs two to death, injures three; cops shoot down attacker, say he was known 'terror offender'
-
NRC fear factor led to BJP's defeats in West Bengal bypolls; unseating TMC in 2021 may be tricky if it fails to reshape narrative
-
Data shows Mumbai citizens' healthcare costs spiralling; authorities must ensure last-mile service delivery by strengthening dispensaries
-
Premier League: Unai Emery is second in long line of victims to toxic discourse fermented by Arsenal Fan TV
-
For Igudesman & Joo, demystifying classical music involves making fun with the craft, not of it
-
As political uncertainty looms over Jammu and Kashmir, Dal Lake nears its death
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 1 Report: New Zealand’s Tom Latham managed to score his 11th Test century before heavy rain washed out the final session of the first day of the second Test against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.
Kane Williamson (L) and Joe Root pose with the Test series trophy. AP
Jofra Archer bowled three deliveries of the 55th over with New Zealand unable to add to their tea score of 173-3 before rain swept across the area and ground staff rushed to cover the wicket block and parts of the outfield.
Latham was on 101, his fifth test century in his last 10 innings, while Henry Nicholls was on five when players left the field.
England had chosen a five-pronged pace attack for the match with Chris Woakes coming in for left-arm spinner Jack Leach, although Ben Stokes appeared to suffer discomfort in his left knee while bowling and only managed two overs. The team said it was unclear if he would bowl again in the innings.
Raval (five) and Williamson (four) were both snapped up by Root in the slips before Ross Taylor (53) and Latham combined for a 116-run partnership to drag their side back into the match.
Taylor was the only wicket to fall in the middle session when he was caught by Root on the ball after he brought up his 32nd Test half-century.
Latham’s 11th Test century was hardly chanceless but he rode his luck throughout the day.
England could have had a dream first session when Latham was given out lbw for 49 to Woakes in the final over before lunch only to have the decision overturned on review.
Latham continued to ride his luck after lunch when he was dropped at second slip by Stokes from an Archer delivery while on 66. He also had a nervous wait on 79 after England reviewed an lbw appeal from Woakes that was initially turned down. Ball-tracking technology showed the ball had pitched outside leg.
Latham reached his century in the final over before tea when he danced down the wicket to Root and punched him down through mid-on for his 15th boundary.
New Zealand won the first match of the two-Test series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.
With inputs from Reuters
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2019 11:09:16 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Tom Latham's ton takes Kiwis to 173 for 3 on rain curtailed day
Highlights, New Zealand vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Hosts complete innings victory, take 1-0 lead
New Zealand vs England: Tom Latham's century puts visitors on back foot on rain-shortened opening day of second Test