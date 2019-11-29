New Zealand vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Tom Latham's ton takes Kiwis to 173 for 3 on rain curtailed day
Follow the score and updates from the first day of the second Test between New Zealand and England at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.
2nd Test Preview: Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has hailed his side’s depth ahead of the second Test at Hamilton against England which starts on Friday.
Kane Williamson (L) and Joe Root pose with the Test series trophy. AP
“The depth is definitely the best it has ever been during my career. When I first started, I thought if we had a guy on debut we sort of hoped the player would do well. Now we expect the player to do well and that's a good place to be,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.
“It’s exciting to be giving other guys an opportunity and test the depth of this team. That’s probably been a strength of the side in recent times: guys who have come in have succeeded straightaway and put pressure on the incumbents,” he added.
The Kiwis will be without fast bowler Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.
During the first Test at Mount Maunganui, which New Zealand won by an innings and 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, Boult had suffered a rib strain which allowed him to bowl only one over in the second innings before he left the field.
On the other hand, De Grandhomme, who scored 65 in New Zealand's only innings of 615-9, strained an abdominal muscle and wasn't able to bowl after lunch on the final day.
New Zealand called in all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as de Grandhomme’s replacement. Mitchell, who has played nine T20 internationals, will be making his Test debut. Meanwhile, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is also in line to make his Test debut should he get the nod over Matt Henry as Boult’s replacement.
Having started his career in 2006, Taylor is now the fourth most-capped men’s player in New Zealand cricket’s history.
“Colin de Grandhomme leaves some big shoes to fill but Daryl has some experience of international cricket at T20 level. He had a very good campaign around the first-class scene, too, so I am looking forward to seeing how he goes,” Taylor said.
“Whoever plays — Henry or Ferguson — will do very well. They are slightly different bowlers — Lockie has that extra pace, but Matt has been outstanding for us with the new ball — but they’ve both got their strengths. They have big shoes to fill, too, but both can do a great job and perform a similar role. Whoever we go with, we’ll have a lot of confidence in,” he added.
With inputs from ANI and AP
Updated Date:
Nov 29, 2019 10:08:16 IST
