Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Hosts New Zealand will hope to bounce back in the second T20I against England at Wellington on Sunday after losing the series opener.

New Zealand were dealt with another sporting heartache by England on Friday after losing the opening game of the series at Christchurch by seven wickets, having been defeated by the same nation in the Cricket World Cup final and as well as the Rugby World Cup semi-final.

James Vince struck 59 from 38 balls, his maiden T20 half century, as England (154-3) ran down New Zealand's inadequate total of 153-5 with nine balls to spare.

Jonny Bairstow launched England's successful run chase with 35 from 28 balls at the top of the order and captain Eion Morgan supported Vince, hitting an unbeaten 34 from 21 deliveries including a six off New Zealand captain Tim Southee for the winning runs.

The teams were meeting for the first time since July when England beat New Zealand on a count back of boundaries in the final of the ICC World Cup after the scores were tied after 100 overs and a tie-breaker Super Over.

Only last weekend England beat New Zealand 19-7 in the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup, denying the All Blacks a third consecutive world championship.

England's team for the current five-match series is under-strength, lacking as many as seven front line players. Its lineup on Friday included three players — Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory and Pat Brown — making their T20 international debuts.

They were still to good for New Zealand, which was without its captain Kane Williamson and principal fast bowler Trent Boult, but still entered the match as marginal favorite.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince

With inputs from AP

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.