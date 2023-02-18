Day 2 Report: Tom Blundell completed a defiant late order century as the Black Caps’ last man at the crease Friday to further New Zealand’s fightback on the second day of the first cricket Test against England.

Batting at No. 7, Blundell was 82 when New Zealand’s ninth wicket fell and he was joined at the crease by No. 11 Blair Tickner, a lanky, moustachoed fast bowler on Test debut with a first class batting average of 10.

Summing up the situation, Blundell hit the accelerator and struck 6, 4 and 4 from the bowling of spinner Jack Leach to move to 96. As Blundell watched nervously, Tickner played out an over from Ollie Robinson before Blundell twice worked the ball for two off Leach to complete his fourth Test century.

He was undaunted, even when England took the second new ball just as the floodlights kicked in at Bay Oval in the day-night match. Blundell went on to 138 before he was the last man out. Tickner played a brave debut innings of 3 from 24 balls and New Zealand finished at 306, just 19 runs behind England’s 325-9 declared.

“I came out in a difficult situation and it was nice to come out with Devon Conway,” Blundell said. “I actually didn’t say too much to Tickner. He took it on himself and batted very nicely and did a great job.”

As England batted again under lights, Tickner made a vital breakthrough, dismissing Ben Duckett for 25 to end his imposing first innings of 84 from 68 balls. Blundell then caught Zac Crawley (28) off Scott Kuggeleijn and at stumps England was 79-2, leading by 98 runs with Ollie Pope 14 not out and Stuart Broad 6.

