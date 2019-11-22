First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: New Zealand trail by 209 runs with six wickets in hand

Follow the score and updates from the second day of the first Test between New Zealand and England at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 22, 2019 14:45:46 IST

353/10
Overs
124.0
R/R
2.85
Fours
44
Sixes
2
Extras
17
144/4
Overs
51.0
R/R
2.82
Fours
15
Sixes
0
Extras
9
Jofra Archer 14 4 40 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, and Ben Stokes made half-centuries as England reached 241-4 against New Zealand after winning the toss on the slow-scoring first day of the test series on Thursday.

Burns scored his fifth half-century in 13 tests from 135 balls in 195 minutes — 3 1/4 hours — and Denly followed him to his fifth half-century in nine tests almost identically from 136 balls in 196 minutes.

New Zealand vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 2 at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: New Zealand trail by 209 runs with six wickets in hand

Kane Williamson (L) and Joe Root pose with the Test series trophy. AP

Along the way, opener Dom Sibley made 22 from 63 balls on his test debut, and captain Joe Root scrambled 2 runs from 22 balls as England progressed at a glacial pace through the first two sessions, little more than two runs per over.

Burns was eventually out for 52, losing his way after being 35 at lunch and adding only 16 runs more in the first hour of the second session.

Denly accelerated after his half-century and was eventually out for 74 which included eight fours and a six.

Stokes took 15 balls to get off the mark, then stepped things up and reached his half-century in what, by the standards of the day, was a headlong rush — from 91 balls. He was 67 not out at stumps and Ollie Pope was 18 not out.

Root didn't hesitate to bat when he won the toss — New Zealand would have done the same — but the pitch at Bay Oval, which is hosting a test for the first time, proved more complicated than it appeared.

While firm and with a smattering of grass, the pitch was slow and the absence of pace and consistent bounce made run-scoring harder than expected. England struggled to generate any momentum until the last session when Stokes, Denly, and Pope scored more freely against the second new ball.

Before the match, Root repeatedly emphasized the importance of occupying the crease for long periods, something England hasn’t consistently managed for some time. That policy is central to the approach of new coach Chris Silverwood and a departure from that of his predecessor, Trevor Bayliss, whose aggressive style hasn’t produced much recent test success.

Fast bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee were containing but not threatening with the first new ball for New Zealand as Burns and Sibley dug in.

Medium-pacer Colin de Grandhomme then found the formula for bowling success, dismissing Sibley in the first session and Burns in the second, both to catches behind the wicket.

Neil Wagner ramped up the pressure with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries which unsettled Burns and yielded the wicket of Root, who played an indecisive shot and was caught by Southee at second slip.

Denly seemed to be getting into his stride when he made an error and fell to a superb one-handed catch by wicketkeeper BJ Watling off Southee.

Stokes and Pope were scoring freely before stumps and it appeared the pitch would increase in pace as it spent more time exposed to the sun, making batting more rewarding.

“We knew the toss was going to be important and they had to play pretty well, we bowled pretty well,” Wagner said. “We created a lot of chances which didn’t go our way but they showed a lot of patience, took their time and batted pretty well.”

With inputs from AP

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 14:45:46 IST

Tags : 1st Test At Bay Oval, Ben Stokes, Chris Silverwood, Cricket, England, Henry Nicholls, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Live Cricket Score, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs England, New Zealand Vs England 2019, Ross Taylor, Sam Curran

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all