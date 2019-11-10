Auckland: In scenes reminiscent of the World Cup final four months ago, it took a super over to separate England and New Zealand in their Twenty20 series with England coming out on top in Auckland on Sunday.

In the deciding fifth match, reduced to 11 overs per side because of rain, a four by Chris Jordan off the last ball of the England innings tied the scores at 146 apiece.

Jonny Bairstow (eight) and Eoin Morgan (nine) posted 17 for England in the super over.

New Zealand fell nine runs short, losing one wicket for eight runs.

New Zealand's 146 was set up by Martin Guptill (50) and Colin Munro (46) with a flying start, reaching 50 in just 16 deliveries on their way to an 83-run opening stand.

England lost three early wickets before Bairstow (47) and Sam Curran (24) brought them back into the game with a 61-run partnership off 24 balls.

Here we go again... pic.twitter.com/F4D0ArXft1 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 10, 2019

Eden Park since the 2015 WC: - NZ v Aus group game - NZ v SA semi-final - That 2017 ODI when Stoinis nearly stole it for Aus - Highest run chase in T20I history - England all out for 58 - This nonsense Any other ground consistently deliver drama like this one? #NZvEng — Patrick Noone (@patnoonecricket) November 10, 2019

WHAT A GAME! Another Super Over. Another England win. But this time by a comfortable margin of nine runs. The visitors take the series 3-2 after a rollicking evening in Auckland.#NZvENG SCORECARDhttps://t.co/GDmzXyby2C pic.twitter.com/Etvn8sFgqf — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2019

World Cup Final Super Over hero wanted to take a taxi to Auckland

Taxi ? Take me to the ground — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 10, 2019

Ben Stokes was shocked too