New Zealand vs England: Eoin Morgan and Co win yet another super over thriller against Kiwis to take T20I series 3-2
In scenes reminiscent of the World Cup final four months ago, it took a super over to separate England and New Zealand in their Twenty20 series with England coming out on top in Auckland on Sunday.
Auckland: In scenes reminiscent of the World Cup final four months ago, it took a super over to separate England and New Zealand in their Twenty20 series with England coming out on top in Auckland on Sunday.
In the deciding fifth match, reduced to 11 overs per side because of rain, a four by Chris Jordan off the last ball of the England innings tied the scores at 146 apiece.
Jonny Bairstow (eight) and Eoin Morgan (nine) posted 17 for England in the super over.
New Zealand fell nine runs short, losing one wicket for eight runs.
New Zealand's 146 was set up by Martin Guptill (50) and Colin Munro (46) with a flying start, reaching 50 in just 16 deliveries on their way to an 83-run opening stand.
England lost three early wickets before Bairstow (47) and Sam Curran (24) brought them back into the game with a 61-run partnership off 24 balls.
World Cup Final Super Over hero wanted to take a taxi to Auckland
Ben Stokes was shocked too
Updated Date:
Nov 10, 2019 11:41:43 IST
