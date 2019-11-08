First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
BAN in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Dawid Malan's stellar maiden century powers visitors to series-levelling win in fourth T20I

Malan finished 103 not out, extending his extraordinary record in Twenty20 internationals. The left-hander now has a century and five half centuries from nine innings and a batting average of 57.25.

The Associated Press, Nov 08, 2019 14:44:08 IST

Napier: Dawid Malan struck a maiden century from 48 balls in a record 182-run partnership with Eoin Morgan which propelled England to a 76-run win over New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 cricket international Friday which leveled the five-match series at 2-2.

Malan's unbeaten century was the fastest by an England batsman in a T20 international, beating by 12 balls Alex Hales' record of 60 deliveries and lifting England to 241-3, its highest score in the 20-over format.

New Zealand vs England: Dawid Malans stellar maiden century powers visitors to series-levelling win in fourth T20I

Dawid Malan's unbeaten century was the fastest by an England batsman in a T20 international. AFP

New Zealand, never in the match, was dismissed for 165 in the 17th over.

Morgan was out in the last over for 91, ending a 182-run partnership which was the highest by an England pair in T20s and the fourth highest of all-time.

Malan finished 103 not out, extending his extraordinary record in Twenty20 internationals. The left-hander now has a century and five half centuries from nine innings and a batting average of 57.25.

Malan said Morgan launched the England batting attack "and I sort of jumped in his slipstream and tagged along a little bit.

"I got to about 80 and I thought these boundaries are so small I may as well have a crack. (Morgan) played fantastically well. The intent he showed from ball one took the pressure off me especially early on in my innings."

Tom Banton gave England a brisk beginning, hitting 31 from 20 balls after the Blakc Caps' stand-in captain, Tim Southee, made the inexplicable decision to bowl on winning the toss on the best batting wicket in New Zealand.

Malan came to the crease after the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow (8) in the fourth over and immediately took control.

He reached his half century from 31 balls, just ahead of Morgan who posted his 11th T20 50 from only 21 deliveries. But Malan was the inexorable force behind the partnership. He went on to post a second half century from only 17 deliveries and to reach a century which included nine fours and six sixes.

Malan and Morgan imposed themselves on the game first when they score 76 runs in five overs — from the 10th to the 14th overs — achieving an almost unstoppable momentum. They then helped England add 85 in the last five overs against a poor New Zealand attack. Only left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who took 2-32, emerged with any credit.

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro gave New Zealand's run chase early pace, raising a half century partnership in only 4.1 overs. But Guptill, having reached 27 from 14 balls, thrashed a delivery from Tom Curran into the leg side and found the only man within 50 meters — Malan.

Tim Seifert (3), Colin Munro (30), Colin de Grandhomme (7) and Daryl Mitchell (2) quickly followed, taking with them any hope of a New Zealand win which would have clinched the series. Spinner Matt Parkinson removed Munro, de Grandhomme and Parkinson to defuse the threat of New Zealand's big hitters and finish with 4-47.

There was no discipline in the New Zealand run chase and when Ross Taylor was out for 14 at 89-6 in the 10th over it was at an end. Southee was the top scorer with 39.

The final match of the series is at Auckland on Sunday.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 14:44:08 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dawid Malan, England, England Cricket Team, Eoin Morgan, Martin Guptill, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket Team, New Zealand Vs England, New Zealand Vs England 2019, New Zealand Vs England 4th t20i, Sports, Tim Southee

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all