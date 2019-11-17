New Zealand vs England: Confident from Ashes stint, Joe Denly eyes first Test century in upcoming series
Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, England batsman Joe Denly said playing in the Ashes gave him confidence and added that he is aiming to smash his first century in the longest format of the game.
Dubai: Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, England batsman Joe Denly said playing in the Ashes gave him confidence and added that he is aiming to smash his first century in the longest format of the game.
Joe Denly has started to feel more comfortable in England's batting line up. Reuters
"It was disappointing not to get three figures, but I was dropped on nought and I could have had an lbw shout against me as well. Playing in the Ashes, being exposed to those bowlers, I've come out of it a more confident player, and I certainly feel a lot more comfortable within this batting line-up now," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Denly as saying.
"It would be nice to get that first Test hundred on this trip. I'm feeling pretty good out in the middle," he added.
Denly sustained an ankle injury which forced him to miss the T20I series against New Zealand. However, the batsman made a comeback against New Zealand A in the warm-up in Whangarei.
"I was very disappointed when [I got injured] just before the T20 series. When I first did it I was probably thinking my tour was over. It was pretty nasty, a tough one to take, and it always touch and go to get ready for this game [against New Zealand A]," he said.
"It's settled down nicely. There's no discomfort. The running between the wickets and playing all the shots feels fine. It's just a case of monitoring it and making sure it doesn't swell up," Denly added.
The first Test match between England and New Zealand will commence from 21 November.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2019 13:22:27 IST
