First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in NZ | 3rd T20I Nov 05, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
BAN in IND | 1st T20I Nov 03, 2019
IND vs BAN
Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
PAK in AUS Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Manuka Oval, Canberra
AFG and WI in IND Nov 06, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Colin de Grandhomme blitz gives Kiwis 14-run win in third T20I, Black Caps take 2-1 lead in five-match series

Player of the Match de Grandhomme smacked 55 off 35 while Taylor produced a more sedate 27 from 24 in a 66-run stand after New Zealand were three down in the eighth over.

Agence France-Presse, Nov 05, 2019 11:39:12 IST

Nelson: A dramatic England collapse which saw five wickets fall for only 10 runs allowed New Zealand to snatch a 14-run victory in their Twenty20 international in Nelson on Tuesday.

It also put New Zealand 2-1 ahead in the series with two games to play.

England were on track to overhaul New Zealand's 180 when they reached 139 for two in the 15th over, with captain Eoin Morgan in full flight as he cracked sixes off consecutive Mitchell Santner deliveries.

New Zealand vs England: Colin de Grandhomme blitz gives Kiwis 14-run win in third T20I, Black Caps take 2-1 lead in five-match series

Colin de Grandhomme smacked a quickfire fifty to take New Zealand to a competitive total. AP

But with England needing 42 off the remaining 31 deliveries Santner turned the match when he had Morgan caught by Colin Munro off the final ball of the over.

Dawid Malan (55) and James Vince (49) had laid a solid foundation for England at the top of the innings.

But Morgan's dismissal started a collapse which saw Munro run out Sam Billings for one in the following over before Blair Tickner removed Vince.

In the space of two deliveries Lockie Ferguson bowled Lewis Gregory without scoring and had Sam Curran caught for two leaving Tom Curran and Saqib Mahmood to struggle through to the end.

"That's one that got away," England captain Morgan said, pointing to the lack of experience in his squad.

"We were in control for the whole chase until we were three or four down, probably that's a lack of experience. The the guys need to get more games into them at this level."

Ferguson and Tickner both finished with two for 25 while spinner Santner and Ish Sodhi took a wicket apiece.

"It could have gone either way at the halfway mark. But we knew if we could keep taking wickets it would be touch for them," New Zealand captain Tim Southee said.

A sound middle-order partnership by Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor laid the basis for New Zealand after Martin Guptill had given them a flying start with 33 off 17 deliveries.

Player of the Match de Grandhomme smacked 55 off 35 while Taylor produced a more sedate 27 from 24 in a 66-run stand after New Zealand were three down in the eighth over.

It was a better performance by England in the field with a much-improved catching effort which accounted for four of the seven wickets. But the bowling discipline dropped as New Zealand benefited from eight wides and two no balls.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 11:39:12 IST

Tags : Colin De Grandhomme, Dawid Malan, Ish Sodhi, James Vince, Lewis Gregory, Lockie Ferguson, Ross Taylor, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Tim Southee, Tom Curran

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all