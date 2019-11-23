New Zealand vs England: Centurion BJ Watling says 'I’m very limited and I try to play how I know works best for me' after third day's play
Watling’s 119 not out was his second successive Test century after he scored 105 not out against Sri Lanka in August, making him the first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score back-to-back centuries.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUN - Nov 24th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs MAH - Nov 24th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM vs JHA - Nov 24th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Congress to move MLAs to Jaipur to prevent defection; at least 9 NCP MLAs en route Delhi, claim reports
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
'Thackeray to take direct control?' Front pages of national, regional dailies caught unawares as Maharashtra sees major political twist
-
Donald Trump accuses impeachment inquiry witness of lying, offers explanation for using personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
The Hockey Insider: Multi-million price tags again driving hockey World Cup to Bhubaneswar
-
Nithya Menen talks about Kolaambi, working with Mysskin, and making a positive impact on her audiences
-
The Queer Take: Looking anew at the Pride March, and its shifting spirit over the years
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Wellington: BJ Watling did on Saturday what he has done on numerous occasions before, thwarted an opposition attack from taking control of a Test match and ensured his side stayed in the game.
The 34-year-old, who came to the crease on Friday, scored his eighth Test century and combined for 70 runs with Henry Nicholls (41), 119 with Colin de Grandhomme (65) and an unbeaten 78 with Mitchell Santner as he anchored a superb turnaround.
Watling remains unbeaten on 119 at the end of the day three. AP
Watling’s 119 not out was his second successive Test century after he scored 105 not out against Sri Lanka in August, making him the first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score back-to-back centuries.
New Zealand finished the third day on 394-6, a lead of 41 runs after England had been dismissed for 353.
The hosts had been 127-4 late on Friday and in danger of conceding a large first innings deficit to the tourists when he strode to the crease.
Watling’s innings was remarkable for its lack of remarkableness.
Unlike the more feted batsmen such as Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, Watling simply nudges and accumulates with a minimum of fuss and few highlight reel shots, something he recognised himself on Saturday.
“I just think I’m very limited and I try to play how I know works best for me,” he told reporters.
“I take a few shots away that some of the big boys do, and I definitely can’t.
“I try to stick to a game plan and hopefully it pays off.”
Such is his relative anonymity, few would remember that he has been part of two world record sixth-wicket partnerships, both of which rescued his side from almost certain defeat.
The right-hander scored 124 as he and Brendon McCullum put on 352 against India to save the second test in Wellington in 2014, which enabled the hosts to clinch the two-match series.
Watling walked in with New Zealand 94-5 in their second innings and still 148 runs from making the tourists bat again.
When he departed at 446-6, the game was essentially saved and McCullum well on his way to becoming New Zealand’s first Test triple centurion.
Less than 11 months later, New Zealand held a 24-run second innings lead with five wickets remaining against Sri Lanka when Watling joined Williamson at the Basin Reserve.
The pair then produced an unbroken 365-run partnership, with Watling reaching his highest test score of 142 not out, that helped set up an unlikely 193-run victory.
Those partnerships highlight a career of stubborn rearguard fightbacks by Watling and it is this obstinacy that has drawn praise from team mates and opponents alike.
South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn once described him as a player “who doesn’t want to give his wicket away”, while McCullum added Watling’s battle to try and save a Test against West Indies in Trinidad in 2014 was typical of his character.
“The guy never complains, gets on with the job, goes out there and keeps for a hundred-and-something overs and goes out and bats for seven hours trying to save a Test match for his country,” McCullum told reporters after the 10-wicket loss.
“It’s not the first time he’s done it. He’s done it on numerous occasions now.”
And again on Saturday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2019 15:14:17 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England: Unflinching BJ Watling hits century to put Kiwis in driver's seat on third day of first Test
England vs New Zealand: Batsman Henry Nicholls to undergo concussion checks after blow to helmet
New Zealand vs England: Two evenly-matched sides set to serve up exciting battle despite absence of World Test Championship context