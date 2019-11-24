New Zealand vs England: BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner put up dominant display to leave visitors on shaky ground in first Test
Watling became the first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score a Test double century and batted longer than any Kiwi gloveman before him. All-rounder Mitchell Santner added a maiden century and the pair shared a record 261-run seventh wicket partnership which allowed New Zealand to declare after tea at 615-9, 262 ahead on the first innings.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM vs JHA - Nov 24th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs DEL - Nov 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs MUM - Nov 25th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Supreme Court rejects BJP plea to grant 3 days to prove majority; final order at 10.30 am on Monday
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
Twist in Maharashtra tale: 'Surgical strike on state', says Shiv Sena; 'black chapter' in history, claims Congress
-
Hong Kong votes in election amid heavy police deployment; ruling camp, Beijing hope for support following disruption caused by anti-govt stir
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Davis Cup Finals 2019: Denis Shapovalov leads Canada to maiden final, sets up summit clash with Spain
-
Hellaro, National Award-winning Gujarati film, is a beautiful ode to female desire and defiance
-
Remembering Shaukat Kaifi, who brought integrity of purpose to roles and etched her name in theatre, film history
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mount Maunganui: England were jolted awake by a sharp earthquake on Sunday and stayed off-balance as unshakable wicketkeeper BJ Watling batted 11 hours for a double century which gave New Zealand control of the first cricket Test at the end of the fourth day.
The 5.9 magnitude tremor struck 30 miles off the coast of Mount Maunganui, sending England players scrambling from the beds at 5.30 AM on a day which didn't get any better for the touring team.
Mitchell Santner took three wickets as England went to stumps at 53-3, 207 runs behind. AP
Watling became the first New Zealand wicket-keeper to score a Test double century and batted longer than any Kiwi gloveman before him. All-rounder Mitchell Santner added a maiden century and the pair shared a record 261-run seventh wicket partnership which allowed New Zealand to declare after tea at 615-9, 262 ahead on the first innings.
Santner then took three wickets as England went to stumps at 53-3, 207 runs behind.
First, Watling took a catch from Santner's bowling to dismiss Dom Sibley for 12, then Rory Burns (31) was caught by Colin de Grandhomme from Santner's bowling. Finally, and from the last ball of the day, Tom Latham dived forward from shot mid-wicket to catch nightwatchman Jack Leach (0), leaving Santner with 3-6 from 8.4 overs.
Santner, known as Flatline to his teammates for his lack of emotion, described the day as "not bad."
"We got a good score there," he said. "We put a lot of hard work in with the bat.
"It was good to get the hundred but it was great the way B.J. batted as well to get his double hundred and build a lead and it was nice to take a few wickets at the end."
For the second day in a row, England endured a punishing day in the field as Watling and Santner built New Zealand's formidable advantage. Their partnership, New Zealand's highest for the seventh wicket against all nations, saw England go without a wicket for almost a full day — 83.2 overs — and tested the tourists' powers of endurance.
Watling batted throughout the third day in partnerships of 70 for the fifth wicket with Henry Nicholls (41) and 119 for the fifth wicket with de Grandhomme (65), then with Santner before stumps Saturday.
Santner survived a barrage of bouncers in that last period of play on the third day, finishing with vivid welts as he took balls from Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer on the body.
The first session on Sunday was still a hard grind for Watling and Santner; they added only 58 runs and just 19 in the first hour but from then on punished the England attack as New Zealand's hold on the match became tighter.
Santner reached his century in 322 minutes from 252 balls and was finally out for 126 after having batted for only seven minutes fewer than six hours. He hit out late in the second session and finished with 11 fours and five sixes.
Watling continued to bat the clock around, solid and immoveable on a day which had begun with an unsettling shake. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson delayed a declaration longer than seemed necessary and Watling was finally out for 205, having batted 11 hours and seven minutes.
He eclipsed his own five-year-old record for the longest innings by a New Zealand wicket-keeper and his previous highest test score of 142.
New Zealand's declaration came about 10 minutes later and with the best part of four sessions remaining in the match.
How the pitch at the Bay Oval will deteriorate on the last day remains a mystery as the stadium is hosting a test match for the first time. Visible cracks in the surface, not the result of the morning earthquake, have produced variable bounce which likely will make batting difficult at times.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2019 12:43:12 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England Highlights, 1st Test Day 3 at Mount Maunganui, full scorecard: BJ Watling scores ton, New Zealand lead by 41 runs
New Zealand vs England: Unflinching BJ Watling hits century to put Kiwis in driver's seat on third day of first Test
New Zealand vs England: Centurion BJ Watling says 'I’m very limited and I try to play how I know works best for me' after third day's play