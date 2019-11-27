New Zealand vs England: Ben Stokes backs captain Joe Root, says each player shares blame for heavy defeat in first Test
Root’s form has also come under scrutiny since he was named England test skipper in 2017 as the 28-year-old has not scored a century since February
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JHA Tamil Nadu beat Jharkhand by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs MAH Rajasthan beat Maharashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs PUN Tamil Nadu beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HAR Haryana beat Baroda by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs MUM - Nov 27th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
England’s Ben Stokes described the test side’s captaincy as one of the most criticised roles and said that the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening test.
England were beaten by an innings and 65 runs at Mount Maunganui on Monday as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
File photo Joe Root. Reuters
“The pressures of being England test captain are huge. It can be one of the most criticised jobs in England... sometimes unfairly,” all-rounder Stokes told BBC’s Test Match Special.
“There are 11 guys on the field that contribute to a win or loss. It doesn’t all fall on the captain.”
Root’s form has also come under scrutiny since he was named full-time test skipper in 2017 and the 28-year-old, who has not scored a century since February, said the pressure of captaincy was not an excuse for his batting woes.
“He’s England’s best player and he knows he has got the full support of us in the changing room,” Stokes added.
“We put our hands up as players when we don’t perform as well and unfortunately Joe cops most of that. But as a playing group, we stick together and we hold our hands up together.”
Stokes said England would not be distracted by the departure of coach Chris Silverwood, who will return home after day two of the second test starting on Friday, due to a family bereavement.
“Family always comes first, no matter where you are in the world or a situation a team finds itself in,” Stokes added.
“We do all the tactical analysis so, once we get going, the onus will be on the players. Chris going home won’t be a distraction to us.”
