First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
PAK in AUS Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs England: Ben Stokes backs captain Joe Root, says each player shares blame for heavy defeat in first Test

Root’s form has also come under scrutiny since he was named England test skipper in 2017 as the 28-year-old has not scored a century since February

Reuters, Nov 27, 2019 16:57:50 IST

England’s Ben Stokes described the test side’s captaincy as one of the most criticised roles and said that the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening test.

England were beaten by an innings and 65 runs at Mount Maunganui on Monday as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

New Zealand vs England: Ben Stokes backs captain Joe Root, says each player shares blame for heavy defeat in first Test

File photo Joe Root. Reuters

“The pressures of being England test captain are huge. It can be one of the most criticised jobs in England... sometimes unfairly,” all-rounder Stokes told BBC’s Test Match Special.

“There are 11 guys on the field that contribute to a win or loss. It doesn’t all fall on the captain.”

Root’s form has also come under scrutiny since he was named full-time test skipper in 2017 and the 28-year-old, who has not scored a century since February, said the pressure of captaincy was not an excuse for his batting woes.

“He’s England’s best player and he knows he has got the full support of us in the changing room,” Stokes added.

“We put our hands up as players when we don’t perform as well and unfortunately Joe cops most of that. But as a playing group, we stick together and we hold our hands up together.”

Stokes said England would not be distracted by the departure of coach Chris Silverwood, who will return home after day two of the second test starting on Friday, due to a family bereavement.

“Family always comes first, no matter where you are in the world or a situation a team finds itself in,” Stokes added.

“We do all the tactical analysis so, once we get going, the onus will be on the players. Chris going home won’t be a distraction to us.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 16:57:50 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Chris Silverwood, Cricket, England, Joe Root, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs England 2019

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all