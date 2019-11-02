First Cricket
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 2nd Semi-Final Nov 01, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 1st Semi-Final Nov 01, 2019
IRE vs NED
Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Nov 02, 2019
IRE vs NAM
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Nov 02, 2019
NED vs PNG
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
New Zealand vs England: Batsman Joe Denly to miss remaining T20Is against Kiwis due to ankle ligament injury

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Joe Denly will miss the remaining matches in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Asian News International, Nov 02, 2019 12:03:11 IST

London: The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Joe Denly will miss the remaining matches in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

File image of Joe Denly. Reuters

The Kent batsman sustained an injury during a practice session on Thursday. His scan results showed that he sustained ligament damage to his right ankle. "He will now start a rehabilitation programme and will be assessed ahead of the two-match Test series against the Kiwis," the ECB said in an official statement.

England have not yet named Denly's replacement for the remaining matches in the T20I series.

In the first T20I between England and New Zealand on Friday at Christchurch, the visitors defeated the hosts by seven wickets as James Vince played a 59-run knock for England during the chase of 154 runs.

In the end, skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings ensured England's victory by seven wickets and nine balls to spare. Morgan and Billings remained unbeaten on 34 and 14 respectively.

Earlier, Ross Taylor's knock of 44 runs enabled New Zealand to put up a score of 153/5 in the allotted twenty overs after being put in to bat. England and New Zealand will next play in the second T20I on Sunday, 3 November.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2019 12:03:11 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

