New Zealand vs England: Batsman Joe Denly to miss remaining T20Is against Kiwis due to ankle ligament injury
The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Joe Denly will miss the remaining matches in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs SL Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs NAM - Nov 2nd, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs PNG - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 3rd, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
WhatsApp hack: Pegasus scandal highlights India's self-destructive lack of oversight over its intelligence services
-
Shiv Sena in 'wait and watch mode' in Maharashtra, attacks ally BJP after it 'threatens' with imposition of President's Rule
-
Ayodhya dispute: Expecting favourable SC verdict, RSS steps up effort to preserve communal harmony, asks cadres for restraint
-
Akshay Kumar on row over Housefull 4 box office collection: Theatre owners won't lie about numbers
-
Author Jaithirth Rao on his new book about the history of Indian right-wing thought, and what makes him anxious as a conservative
-
Aramco IPO to kickoff tomorrow; Crown Prince 'finally gave green light' in a bid to wean off economy's reliance on oil: Report
-
Wayanad's agrarian and tourism prospects increasingly threatened by climate change
-
India Women's Ice Hockey Team plays for passion as scant support from government, corporates shadows future
-
Julian Assange's continued exposure to arbitrariness, abuse in British custody putting his life at risk, says UN rights expert
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday confirmed that batsman Joe Denly will miss the remaining matches in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.
File image of Joe Denly. Reuters
The Kent batsman sustained an injury during a practice session on Thursday. His scan results showed that he sustained ligament damage to his right ankle. "He will now start a rehabilitation programme and will be assessed ahead of the two-match Test series against the Kiwis," the ECB said in an official statement.
England have not yet named Denly's replacement for the remaining matches in the T20I series.
In the first T20I between England and New Zealand on Friday at Christchurch, the visitors defeated the hosts by seven wickets as James Vince played a 59-run knock for England during the chase of 154 runs.
In the end, skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings ensured England's victory by seven wickets and nine balls to spare. Morgan and Billings remained unbeaten on 34 and 14 respectively.
Earlier, Ross Taylor's knock of 44 runs enabled New Zealand to put up a score of 153/5 in the allotted twenty overs after being put in to bat. England and New Zealand will next play in the second T20I on Sunday, 3 November.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 02, 2019 12:03:11 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs England: James Vince, bowlers steer visitors to seven-wicket victory in opening T20I against Black Caps
New Zealand vs England, Highlights, 1st T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Full Cricket Scorecard: James Vince fifty wins opening game for visitors
New Zealand vs England: Joe Root says Test cricket remains his priority, but won't let youngsters shove him out in shorter formats