New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult, Mahmudullah fined for breaching code of conduct during second ODI

Boult was fined 15 percent of his match fee for an "audible obscenity" while Mahmudullah was fined 10 percent for "abuse" of equipment for striking the fence with his bat

Agence France-Presse, Feb 17, 2019 15:46:59 IST

Christchurch: New Zealand bowler Trent Boult and Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah have been fined for breaching cricket's code of conduct during the second one-day international in Christchurch on Saturday.

Boult was fined 15 percent of his match fee for an "audible obscenity" while Mahmudullah was fined 10 percent for "abuse" of equipment for striking the fence with his bat while leaving the field after his dismissal, the International Cricket Council said Sunday.

Both players had one demerit point added to their disciplinary records of a first offence.

New Zealand won the match by eight wickets to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series with the third and final match to be played in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 15:46:59 IST

