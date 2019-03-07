New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Tom Latham says Kiwis looking to win second Test in 'whatever way possible'
New Zealand won the first Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 52 runs and look to seal the three-match series with a win in the second Test.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mood of First-Time Voter: 42% of Tier 3 city residents say religion influences friendships, 46% in Tier 2 cities 'not religious'
-
'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at BJP leader Kavinder Gupta's 'militants born in madrasas' remark
-
HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s abuse allegations
-
Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless India releases proof, disbelief will gain momentum
-
Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained 121 people in crackdown on militant groups
-
ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389-cr funds received by Chanda Kochhar and family
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic PSG victory; Porto beat AS Roma in tense clash
-
Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlights in a new book on the Mahatma
-
जम्मू बस स्टैंड पर ग्रेनेड हमला, 28 लोग घायल, आतंकी संगठनों के हाथ की आशंका
-
जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने जारी किया ऑडियो क्लिप, बताया- जिंदा है मसूद अजहर
-
सरकार का एक ही काम है, चौकीदार का बचाव करना: राहुल गांधी
-
जब BJP विधायक को जूतों से पीटने लगे पार्टी के सांसद, जानिए क्या है माजरा?
-
इस हफ्ते हो सकता है लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Wellington: New Zealand have pledged a win-at-all-costs approach to the second Test against Bangladesh, starting in Wellington on Friday, as they look to wrap up the series with a game to spare.
The wicket is green and tailor-made for the early seamers, with New Zealand promising to continue with their short-ball tactic when it flattens out.
File image of New Zealand batsman Tom Latham. AFP
"We're looking to win the Test match in whatever way possible. Whatever gives us the best chance that is what we will do," New Zealand opener Tom Latham declared Thursday.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, faced further injury concerns to an already fragile batting line-up with Tamim Iqbal under a cloud and Mushfiqur Rahim unlikely to be fit.
Captain Mahmudullah described Tamim's issue as "a slight niggle" and accepted that "injury is part of the game".
Although neither side has named their match XV, Mahmudullah indicated Bangladesh would make changes given the colour of the wicket and how expensive spinner Mehidy Hasan proved in the first Test.
"We are yet to decide but we are thinking of picking four pace bowlers, given the conditions," he said.
"If you remember, the 2017 wicket was greenish early on too. Batsmen will find it difficult on the first day. There'll be seam movement and swing."
In the Wellington Test two years ago, Bangladesh surprised after being sent into bat with a first innings of 595 for eight declared, only to eventually lose by seven wickets.
Latham, a century-maker in that match, is enjoying another purple home patch with a Test average of more than 200 from three centuries, including an unbeaten 264 in the rain-affected Wellington Test against Sri Lanka.
Short-ball barrage
Rain is again expected Friday morning, but with fine weather forecast for the remainder of the Test.
Despite the Basin Reserve's bowl-first reputation, Latham had confidence even if New Zealand lose the toss and are put into bat.
"It does look a little bit greener and with a little bit more grass on it (than previously) so, regardless of what the surface plays like it's about us trying to adapt to that surface as quick as possible," Latham said.
"If we are asked to bat it will be a challenge. We haven't batted first a huge amount this summer so if we do I'm certainly looking forward to doing that and taking that challenge on."
Although New Zealand won the first Test comprehensively, they did struggle to take a wicket for a long period in the second innings as Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah delayed the end with a courageous 235-run stand for the fifth wicket.
New Zealand bowling spearhead Trent Boult, who took 10 for 80 against the West Indies in Wellington six years ago, was determined that should not happen again.
"We need to find a way to take wickets and we feel we have the ability in the group to do it," he said, adding the short-ball barrage remained an effective tactic when there was no swing.
"You're not left with many other options. We have Wags (Neil Wagner) who is an expert at being able to execute that plan. It's been pretty effective for us so expect it will be more of the same."
Updated Date:
Mar 07, 2019 14:21:57 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test at Hamilton, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Kiwis take control after Tamim Iqbal's ton
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult bags fifer as Kiwis thrash visitors by an innings in 1st Test
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Kane Williamson's double century leads Kiwis to record score on Day 3 of first Test