New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval tons help Kiwis dominate Day 2 and extend advantage
With the assistance of a flat track, Latham and Raval put on 254 for the first wicket — the third-highest opening partnership by a New Zealand pair and their best since the record 387 set by Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis against the West Indies 47 years ago.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India-Pak border tensions LIVE updates: Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to Indian High Commission, say reports
-
Security forces step up offence against militants in Jammu and Kashmir, over 10 JeM operatives killed since Pulwama attack on 14 Feb
-
Sonchiriya movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and a band of fine artistes deliver aching, desolate beauty
-
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Enforcement Directorate searches office, residential premises of Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot
-
BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal ink seat-sharing arrangement in Punjab for LS polls; SAD to contest in 10 seats, saffron party in three
-
Israel's security forces should be prosecuted for war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, says UN panel; Benjamin Netanyahu rejects report
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
Marine ecologist Divya Karnad, 2019 Future of Nature awardee, on working towards sustainable fishing
-
Uncharacteristic Nick Kyrgios pulls victory from jaws of defeat to stun World No 2 Rafael Nadal at Mexican Open
-
Abhinandan Return LIVE Updates: विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन आज लौटेंगे भारत, वाघा बॉर्डर पर स्वागत में लोगों का जोश HIGH
-
पंजाब: फिरोजपुर में सीमा से जासूस गिरफ्तार, BSF पोस्ट की ले रहा था फोटो
-
विंग कमांडर का वाघा बॉर्डर पर होगा हार्दिक 'अभिनंदन', ढोल नगाड़ों और फूल-मालाओं के साथ इंतजार
-
भारतीय वायुसेना के हमलों से बुरी तरह डरा मसूद अजहर, जैश से रिश्तेदारों को किया बाहर
-
कमांडर अभिनंदन की 36 घंटे के अंदर वापसी कराना क्या पीएम मोदी के बढ़ते कद का नतीजा है?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Hamilton: Centuries to Tom Latham and Jeet Raval, and the best opening partnership for New Zealand in nearly half-a-century left Bangladesh on the ropes on day two of the first Test on Friday.
Kane Williamson, unbeaten on 93, added to the run-fest at Hamilton's Seddon Park in a century stand for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls.
Jeet Raval scored 132 off 220 balls. Twitter @ICC
At stumps, New Zealand were 451 for four, leading by 217 with six wickets in hand.
Latham made 161, Raval notched his maiden century with 132, while Nicholls departed two overs before stumps for 53.
With the assistance of a flat track, Latham and Raval put on 254 for the first wicket — the third-highest opening partnership by a New Zealand pair and their best since the record 387 set by Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis against the West Indies 47 years ago.
Latham punished Sri Lanka for dropping him before he scored at the start of the innings.
He occupied the crease for more than six hours, scoring freely around the ground and reaching the boundary with 17 fours as well as hitting Mehidy Hasan over the mid-wicket fence three times.
Ironically, it was Soumya Sarkar — who spilled the simple catch at second slip — who eventually claimed his wicket.
But by then, Latham had passed 150 for the fourth time in his career and New Zealand were 333 for two.
It continued a purple patch of form for the left-hander who has three centuries from his past four Test innings.
Raval, frustrated by holding the New Zealand record for the most fifties (eight) without a century, finally got that monkey off his back in his 17th Test.
He held his nerve after passing his previous best — 88 on the same ground against South Africa two years ago -- and was able to raise his bat when he cracked back-to-back fours off Ebadat Hossain to move from 93 to 101.
It took a sly switch from Mahmudullah to make the elusive breakthrough.
The Bangladesh skipper brought himself on for one over only and on his fifth delivery, Raval skied an attempted slog-sweep to Khaled Ahmed at mid-wicket.
It was another part-time bowler Soumya who picked up the two wickets of Latham and Ross Taylor.
Latham, who edged a wide delivery to second slip on the second ball he faced, put that stroke away for 246 deliveries before he poked at a wide ball from Soumya and a diving Mohammad Mithun completed the dismissal — also at second slip.
Taylor did not bother questioning his dismissal when a Soumya inswinger rapped on the front pad plumb in line with the stumps.
Against the run of play, Mehidy claimed the late wicket of Nicholls with a ball that came back and crashed into the stumps.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2019 12:06:55 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test at Hamilton, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Kiwis take control after Tamim Iqbal's ton
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Skipper Kane Williamson wary of upset ahead of 1st Test; says 'anybody can beat anybody'
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Difficult task awaits tourists against settled Kiwi side in 1st Test at Hamilton