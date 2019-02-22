First Cricket
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Todd Astle preferred over Ajaz Patel as Black Caps unveil squad for Test series

Agence France-Presse, Feb 22, 2019 09:49:14 IST

Wellington: Spinner Todd Astle will resume his stop-start Test career against Bangladesh after beating Ajaz Patel for a spot in New Zealand's 13-man squad to face Bangladesh next week, selectors said Friday.

Todd Astle has played a total of three Tests since making his debut in 2012. Reuters

Astle was the only change in the squad that defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in December to claim an unprecedented fourth Test series in a row for New Zealand.

Selector Gavin Larsen admitted it was "a tough call" to drop Patel, who was outstanding against Pakistan in the UAE.

"It's great though to have Todd fit again and we're keen to see what his wrist-spin can offer in New Zealand conditions, and he'll also bolster the batting," he said.

Astle, 32, made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2012 but since then has played only two more, most recently against England in March last year.

The first of three Tests begins in Hamilton on 28 February.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Will Young.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 09:49:14 IST

