Match result: Bangladesh made 137/8 batting first with Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scoring with 33. In reply, Devon Conway made 70 not out as New Zealand won by eight wickets.

Toss update: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against Bangladesh on Sunday in the third match of a Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Preview: Both teams are chasing their first win of the tournament, having each been well beaten by Pakistan in the first two games.

All three sides are using the week-long tournament at Hagley Oval to fine-tune for the T20 World Cup in Australia this month.

New Zealand have made one change to the side beaten by six wickets on Saturday, replacing Blair Tickner with another pace bowler, Adam Milne.

Captain Kane Williamson, who chose to bat first against Pakistan, said he’d reversed his decision on Sunday after seeing the negative impact of late evening dew on his bowling attack.

“We learned a little bit last night in terms of playing at this time of the year and certainly there was a lot of dew,” Williamson said.

“So we want to make some small improvements, absolutely.”

Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan returns in one of three changes to the side beaten by 21 runs on Friday.

Shakib, who missed the match after arriving late in Christchurch, joins opener Najmul Hossain Shanto and seamer Shoriful Islam as the new faces.

Making way are opener Sabbir Rahman and bowlers Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Accomplished allrounder Shakib said his team weren’t far off registering a win against Pakistan.

“I thought we played really good cricket for 30 overs,” he said.

“We bowled and fielded really well. In the last 10 overs, with our batting, that’s one area we could improve.”

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

With AFP inputs

