One unique thing in Test cricket is that often a game can seem over days before it's actually over. In golf, someone who's trailing by a lot of shots at the halfway point gets cut, but in cricket you can be losing by a long way and you have to keep playing. In some ways, it's a test of character to see how well people respond to that; in other ways, it can be a test of patience for the spectators.

But every now and then, in a situation where there is no hope for their team, someone makes an extraordinary performance. It can be an incredibly gritty, determined innings, or an incredibly reckless, attacking innings. But the pointless hundred can be one of the more enjoyable and strange things that Test cricket throws up.

In order to set up a truly pointless hundred, there needs to be such a disparity between the teams' first innings that the ending of the match is already effectively decided. It could be a situation like in South Africa in 1924, where the home team was bowled out for 30 and asked to follow on after England scored over 400.

Or, could be a situation where in a mismatch, Bangladesh did reasonably well to get to 234 only to see New Zealand score over 700. But either way, for a hundred to be truly pointless, the team needs to be facing a 400-run deficit just to make the opposition bat again, and too much time to make saving the match a realistic prospect.

That situation has only happened about once every 45 Tests. There have been 61 times that a team has given up a first innings lead of over 400, but in some of them the follow-on wasn't enforced, or so much time had passed that a result was already not viable.

In a surprising proportion of those matches, however, a batsman stood up and scored a pointless hundred.

After the Hamilton Test, there have been 47 times that a batsman has scored a century in the third innings when their team has gone on to lose by an innings. As many as 47 times where a player has made an incredible solo effort, only for it to go completely in vain, as their team loses in the worst way possible.

Some of these innings were quite forgettable, but others stand out, for different reasons.

There have been two scores of 150 or more despite the team losing by an innings. The first was by Allan Border against New Zealand at the ‘Gabba in 1985. That Test was more famous for Richard Hadlee's 15 wickets, including nine in the first innings, but Border batted for the best part of a day-and-a-half to try and save the and was left stranded on 152 not out.

Greg Matthews also scored a century in that innings, but the rest of the team didn't contribute much.

The other pointless 150 also featured Australia, although this time it was VVS Laxman with the bat against Steve Waugh's men at Sydney, 2000. Laxman scored 167, which is the highest individual score in the third essay when the team has gone on to lose by an innings.

The third and fourth highest scores were Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah in the recently-concluded match in Hamilton.

There have been five times that a player has batted all day to score a century, but still see their team lose by an innings. One of those was Border (mentioned above); the others have all been more recent. Nasser Hussain did it against the West Indies in 1998 at St John's, Asad Shafiq got dismissed just before the seven-hour mark in Dubai against South Africa in 2013. Hashim Amla batted for more than eight hours against India in Kolkata in 2010 and just two years ago, Dimuth Karunaratne scored 144 in just over six hours, but Sri Lanka still lost by an innings.

Honorable mention here should also go to John Wright, who batted for 400 minutes, only to get dismissed for 99 against England in Christchurch, 1992, where New Zealand lost by an innings.

As well as being the fourth-highest score, Mahmudullah's 146 took 315 minutes, which made it the 11th longest century in an innings defeat.

At the other end of the scale, there are some attacking knocks as well. There was nothing particularly gritty about Chris Gayle's 105 of 87 balls against England at the Oval in 2004. He clearly decided to take the attack to England and, while it didn't last forever, the two-and-a-quarter hours he was at the crease were fairly spectacular.

In a similar vein was Mitchell Johnson's counter-attack against South Africa at Cape Town in 2009. When Johnson came to the crease, Australia still needed 240 to make South Africa bat again with only four wickets in hand. When Johnson ran out of partners, they were only 20 behind. His 123 not out took just 103 deliveries.

Romesh Kaluwitharana scored a run-a-ball 103 against New Zealand in 1997, but also saw his team lose by an innings.

Johnson's was one of four innings to contain five or more sixes. Sarkar was another one to do that. His 149-run knock took 171 deliveries, but he slowed down considerably for his last 50. His hundred came up off just 95.

The other two were Flintoff's 142 off 146 against South Africa and Shafiq's 137 off 148 against New Zealand at Sharjah, 2014. That innings was in the Test straight after Phil Hughes death, where most of the players from both sides played with a freedom not often seen in other Test matches.

An innings notable for it's speed in the other direction was Bill Edrich’s 119 off 379 deliveries, trying to save the match for England against Australia in 1946 at the SCG. Archie MacLaren in 1898 lasted over five hours in the days when 22 overs were bowled an hour, so probably faced somewhere close to 400 deliveries in that match, although nobody counted them at the time.

A few players have scored two pointless centuries — Shafiq, Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Ashraful — but the undisputed king of pointless centuries has to be Nasir Hussain, who managed to score three of them, two at Leeds alone.

Having two in the same innings is not unique either. Matthews and Border did it in 1985, but more recently, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul did it against South Africa in 2003, and Kusal Mendis and Karunaratne both scored pointless centuries against India in 2017.

Mahmudullah and Sarkar’s innings may not have been unique, but they certainly turned what was expected to be a procession into an entertaining morning's cricket watching. Watching Sarkar take on Neil Wagner's bouncers was a thing of beauty. Then watching Mahmudullah try to up the scoring rate after the loss of his partner, and seeing a completely different type of innings from him was also good to watch.

One thing about the pointless century is that it allows us to enjoy watching the batting without having to think about the result. Cricket is more entertaining with context, but there's still entertainment to be had in watching an innings that is totally pointless.