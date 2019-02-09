First Cricket
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of ODI series due to finger injury

Shakib sustained the injury to his left ring finger while batting in the final of the sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament on Friday evening, said the BCB.

Press Trust of India, Feb 09, 2019 13:43:41 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of next week’s one-day international series against New Zealand Saturday, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board said all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had been ruled out with a finger fracture.

File picture of Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters

An X-ray following the match confirmed a fracture, and the finger will "have to be immobilised for around three weeks," said senior BCB physician Debashis Chowdhury.

This was the second injury blow for Bangladesh ahead of the visit, which featured three one-day internationals and three Tests.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed was earlier ruled out for the entire series with a torn ligament and had been replaced by Shafiul Islam for the ODIs and uncapped Ebadot Hossain for Test series.

Several Bangladeshi cricketers have already left Dhaka for the three-match ODI series that starts in Napier on 13 February.

Shakib missed much of the action in 2018 following an injury to his left little finger.

He was not fully fit until the home series against West Indies in November-December.

Bangladesh have not won any match against New Zealand in any format during their previous four visits.

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League, Cricket, Debashis Chowdhury, Ebadot Hossain, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2019, Shakib Al Hasan

