New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Neil Wagner's short-ball barrage demolishes visitors in second Test, Black Caps seal series 2-0
On only the third morning when play was possible in Wellington after the first two days were washed out, Bangladesh fell apart in the face of Wagner's short-ball barrage.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre offered housing and training for recruits
-
Crisis-hit Jet Airways defaults on foreign loan repayment; Etihad Airways likely to infuse around Rs 1,600-1,900 crore
-
Ethiopian Airlines crash: US says Boeing 737 MAX safe to fly while China, Indonesia ground fleet; investigators find two black boxes
-
Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala set for toughest triangular contest in its poll history; Sabarimala, political killings to be hottest issues
-
With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from blatantly plagiarising foreign classics
-
Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unless this government thinks it’s the enemy of the people
-
Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry
-
March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 Himalayan passes on foot
-
Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; replaces Santiago Solari at embattled LaLiga giants
-
कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- RBI के न चाहते हुए भी मोदी सरकार ने जबरन थोपी नोटबंदी
-
समझौता एक्सप्रेस मामला: NIA ने टाला फैसला, 14 मार्च को अगली सुनवाई
-
NCP चीफ शरद पवार नहीं लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव
-
Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash: छह भारतीयों समेत 157 लोगों की मौत, सुषमा स्वराज ने Indian Embassy को दिया मदद का निर्देश
-
पाकिस्तान पर भारत का 'जल-प्रहार', रोका नदियों का पानी, केंद्रीय मंत्री ने किया ऐलान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Wellington: Neil Wagner bounced New Zealand to a series victory on Tuesday as he took five wickets to demolish Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs in the rain-shortened second Test.
On only the third morning when play was possible in Wellington after the first two days were washed out, Bangladesh fell apart in the face of Wagner's short-ball barrage.
They were all out for 209, with Wagner taking five for 45, as only captain Mahmudullah and Mohammad Mithun offered some resistance with 67 and 47 respectively.
Neil Wagner celebrating Bangladesh's wicket during the final day of the second Test. AFP
But they could not stave off Wagner whose stock short-ball delivery also tormented Bangladesh in first Test which New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs.
When Bangladesh resumed day five at 80 for three, Trent Boult made the initial breakthrough when he dismissed Soumya Sarkar for 28.
Wagner then started his demolition with two wickets taken by tempting the batsmen into hook shots down the leg side.
Mithun was well caught by Tim Southee at leg gully while Liton Das had only a single to his name when he decided to take Wagner on and was caught by Boult at fine leg.
Taijul Islam fended a short ball to Tom Latham at silly point without scoring.
Mahmudullah was dismissed in similar fashion to Mithun while Ebadat Hossain was bowled for a duck.
Boult took four for 52 and Matt Henry had one for 67 to account for the other wickets.
New Zealand, who took the field without injured skipper Kane Williamson, suffered a further injury blow on the final morning when wicketkeeper BJ Watling strained a hamstring during his warm-up and was replaced by the uncapped substitute Peter Bocock.
Williamson injured his left shoulder while fielding on day three and may be rested for the third and final Test starting in Christchurch on Saturday.
"We'll look to take a safety-first approach, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon," coach Gary Stead said.
Updated Date:
Mar 12, 2019 09:01:16 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Kiwis make dodgy start after Neil Wagner, Trent Boult carve through visitors in 2nd Test
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult bags fifer as Kiwis thrash visitors by an innings in 1st Test
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test at Hamilton, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Latham, Raval hit tons as Kiwis stretch lead past 200