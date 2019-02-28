New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Neil Wagner's fifer helps Kiwis dominate first day despite Tamim Iqbal's ton
The first day of first Test likely will still be remembered more for Tamim Iqbal's masterful batting than for Neil Wagner's pugnacious bowling, though it ensured New Zealand ended the day in a commanding position.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India-Pakistan LIVE NEWS updates: Captured IAF pilot Abhinandan will be returned only when India reduces hostilities, claim reports
-
Wing Commander Abhinandan in Pakistan custody should be given Prisoner of War status; cases like pilot Nachiketa's tell us why
-
No agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi; leaders leave summit venue before scheduled signing ceremony
-
Jet Airways likely to ground dozen more planes on non-payment to lessors, may trim its fleet by March-end
-
‘Why shouldn’t I hold an opinion?’: Meghalaya guv Tathagata Roy on Kashmir, social media trolls and secularism
-
Sonchiriya is a layered and engaging film; I grabbed the chance to do it, reveals Sushant Singh Rajput
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
No Nation for Women: Journalist Priyanka Dubey on her searing reportage on rape in India
-
With Rio Open title, Laslo Djere gives demonstration of grit in the face of heartbreaking personal circumstances
-
India-Pakistan Tensions LIVE updates: पूरा देश एक है और वीर जवानों के साथ खड़ा है- PM मोदी
-
पाकिस्तान ने रद्द की समझौता एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन सर्विस, अटारी बॉर्डर पर फंसे पाक नागरिक
-
येदियुरप्पा बोले- Air Strike से BJP को होगा चुनावी फायदा, वीके सिंह ने कहा- मैं सहमत नहीं
-
अजीत डोभाल ने US विदेश मंत्री से बात की, अमेरिका ने भारत की कार्रवाई का समर्थन किया
-
ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका और फ्रांस ने मसूद अजहर के खिलाफ UNSC में पेश किया प्रस्ताव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Hamilton: Neil Wagner took 5 for 47 to take back control of the first cricket Test for New Zealand on Thursday after Tamim Iqbal's 126 put Bangladesh on top early on the opening day.
Tamim's bold response to New Zealand's decision to bowl on winning the toss saw Bangladesh race to 147-2. But it faltered between lunch and tea, losing five wickets in the session and eventually 8-87 to be all out for 234.
File image of Neil Wagner. Twitter @ICC
New Zealand was 86 without loss at stumps with Jeet Raval 51 and Tom Latham on 35.
The first day likely will still be remembered more for Tamim's masterful batting than for Wagner's pugnacious bowling, though it ensured New Zealand ended the day in a commanding position.
Tamim was 85 not out at lunch and for most of that session it looked as if he would join the elite company of batsmen who have scored a century before lunch on the opening day of a Test. He signaled his intentions when he took two fours and 10 runs from the first over bowled by Tim Southee and rushed to his half-century from only 37 balls with 10 fours.
He stayed on pace to reach three figures in the session, then suddenly went into his shell and added only two runs from the last 10 balls he faced before the interval. Tamim went on to complete his ninth Test century shortly after the resumption, from exactly 100 balls and with 18 fours or 72 runs from boundaries.
He went into his shell again as Bangladesh lost quick wickets after lunch, then came out firing again, hitting two fours and a six from a Southee over. But he became reckless, had a life when he only just managed to clear the infield with a lofted shot and fell to the unthreatening bowling of Colin de Grandhomme, steering a slow, short and wide delivery to Kane Williamson at gully.
His innings was still a delight to watch, containing 21 fours and a six, mostly struck square of the wicket on the off side or through cover. He played as if in a limited-overs match and at one stage New Zealand opening bowler Trent Boult passed him and stump microphones picked up his query "where was this batting in the one-day series?" New Zealand beat Bangladesh 3-0 in three 50-over matches.
Tamim gave New Zealand captain Kane Williamson cause to question his decision to bowl on winning the toss. He doubted the pitch would provide the usual assistance to seam bowlers but he thought New Zealand would have to play a long game, taking wickets later.
The events of the first day bore out Williamson's assessment. Tamim easily saw off the New Zealand new-ball bowlers but Bangladesh fell apart against the persistent short-pitched bowling of Wagner. Bowling short and around the wicket to right handers, he proves unusually difficult to handle and has been New Zealand's most reliable wicket-taker for some time.
"I thought Tamim played extremely well," Wagner said. "He brought the attack to us, whenever you missed he capitalized on it and he tried to hit us off our length.
"Good on him, he really well played. I thought it was a really good innings but them we obviously regrouped and tried to focus on what we could control and change and be as effective as we could."
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 13:04:00 IST
Also See
Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval, Full cricket score: Kiwis win by eight wickets, seal series 2-0
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult, Mahmudullah fined for breaching code of conduct during second ODI
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test at Hamilton, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Kiwis take control after Tamim Iqbal's ton