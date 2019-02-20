New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Dunedin
Follow full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the third ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Dunedin on our live blog.
3rd ODI preview: New Zealand and Bangladesh face off in the third and final ODI that takes place at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. Having already lost the series with defeats in the first two games, Bangladesh will be hoping to salvage some pride in the dead rubber.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (L) and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (R). AFP
Earlier in the series, a rejuvenated Martin Guptill wound back the clock with his second century in as many games as a clinical New Zealand clinched their one-day series against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Saturday.
The long-serving opener, who had a disappointing recent series against India, rated his 118 as a more satisfying knock than the unbeaten 117 when he returned to form in the first match against Bangladesh.
The ODI series will be followed by a three-match Test series that starts on 28 February at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Squads:
New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tom Latham (wk), Todd Astle, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mominul Haque, Nayeem Hasan
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Martin Guptill's unbeaten century pilots Black Caps to comfortable win in first ODI