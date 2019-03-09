Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Heavy rain washed out the first day's play in the second cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh without a ball being bowled.

The toss hadn't been made and neither side was able to name its playing XI for the second match of the three-match series.

Torrential rain early Friday morning left the playing surface at the Basin Reserve inundated by the time the players arrived. The rain continued through the morning and into the early afternoon before abating slightly just before the abandonment.

Umpires inspected the ground at 3 p.m. and ruled it could not be made playable.

Showers are also forecast for the morning of the second day Saturday, though the weather is expected to improve in the afternoon and for the remainder of the match.

Efforts will be made to make up time through each of the next four days.

New Zealand leads the series 1-0 after winning the first match at Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.

With inputs from AP