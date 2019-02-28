First Cricket
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test at Hamilton, Day 1

Follow live updates on Day 1 of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 28, 2019 03:30:52 IST

80/1
Overs
13.4
R/R
5.97
Fours
14
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Tamim Iqbal Batting 56 42 11 0
Trent Boult 7 0 39 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: As New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in a Test series; Kiwi captain Kane Williamson said, “every team in the international cricket is a threat”.

File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad. Reuters

File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad. Reuters

Ranked two on the ICC Test team rankings, New Zealand will clash with ninth placed Bangladesh in a three-Test match series, beginning February 28.

Bangladesh have never won a Test match in the backyard of New Zealand, while Williamson-led side will be chasing their fifth Test series win in a row.

With the recent results in Test series around the world, Williamson’s caution was due to come. Sri Lanka scripted history with a series sweep in South Africa, while West Indies upset England.

"There have been some upsets for some very strong teams. They are all very, very talented. We saw Sri Lanka over in South Africa, which was a fantastic effort. It is hard to beat a side like South Africa anywhere – let alone in their backyard. [It shows] anybody can beat anybody," ICC quoted Kiwi captain, as saying.

"I guess if you can sit down at the end of the season and look back, then it [rising in the rankings] might be something you look back fondly on. But there is a lot of tough cricket between now and the end of the season,” Williamson added.

New Zealand and Bangladesh will start their three-Test encounter in Hamilton on February 28.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Will Young, Matt Henry

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 22:30:15 IST

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

