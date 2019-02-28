Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: As New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in a Test series; Kiwi captain Kane Williamson said, “every team in the international cricket is a threat”.

Ranked two on the ICC Test team rankings, New Zealand will clash with ninth placed Bangladesh in a three-Test match series, beginning February 28.

Bangladesh have never won a Test match in the backyard of New Zealand, while Williamson-led side will be chasing their fifth Test series win in a row.

With the recent results in Test series around the world, Williamson’s caution was due to come. Sri Lanka scripted history with a series sweep in South Africa, while West Indies upset England.

"There have been some upsets for some very strong teams. They are all very, very talented. We saw Sri Lanka over in South Africa, which was a fantastic effort. It is hard to beat a side like South Africa anywhere – let alone in their backyard. [It shows] anybody can beat anybody," ICC quoted Kiwi captain, as saying.

"I guess if you can sit down at the end of the season and look back, then it [rising in the rankings] might be something you look back fondly on. But there is a lot of tough cricket between now and the end of the season,” Williamson added.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Will Young, Matt Henry

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan

With inputs from ANI