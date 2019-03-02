First Cricket
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Kane Williamson's double century leads Kiwis to record score on Day 3 of first Test

Kane Williamson also completed 6,000 Test runs, becoming the fourth overall and the fastest New Zealander to achieve the feat with the highest average.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 02, 2019 12:46:32 IST

Hamilton: Kane Williamson's double ton headlined a record performance by New Zealand as they declared their first innings at 715 for six in the first Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Williamson was 200 not out as New Zealand posted a colossal 481-run lead when they called the innings off midway through day three in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson notched his second double century in first Test against Bangladesh. AFP

Bangladesh ended the third day's play on to 174-4 at stumps, trailing by 307, after Neil Wagner first removed Shadman Islam for 37, then Trent Boult struck to dismiss Mominul Haque (8) and Mohammad Mithun (0).

Big-hitting Colin de Grandhomme took New Zealand past their previous record score – 690 against Pakistan in 2014 – with a huge six, one of five in his whirlwind innings of 76 not out.

In a session and a half on day three, New Zealand smacked 264 off 45 overs with Williamson becoming the first New Zealander to post 20 centuries.

It was his second highest score behind an unbeaten 242 against Sri Lanka in 2015.

In his 71st Test, the New Zealand skipper also completed 6,000 runs, the fourth and fastest New Zealander to do so and with the highest average.

After Bangladesh were rolled for 234 in their first innings, the New Zealand batsmen pounded the bowling for two days.

Openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval set the stage when they put New Zealand in front with a 254-run stand.

When Williamson reached 100 it became only the 13th time in cricket history, and the second time by New Zealand, that the first three batsmen had reached three figures.

When resuming day three at 451 for four, Williamson was content to take a backseat as nightwatchman Wagner blazed away contributing 47 runs — 42 from boundaries — in their 60-run stand.

New Zealand scored 154 before lunch and with de Grandhomme in the middle to liven up proceedings with Williamson after lunch they blasted another 110 in 15 overs before declaring.

Soumya Sarkar was the most successful Bangladesh bowler with two for 68, while Mehidy Hasan also took two wickets but finished with the most expensive Test bowling figures in New Zealand with two for 246 from 49 overs.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 12:46:32 IST

