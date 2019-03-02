New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Kane Williamson's double century leads Kiwis to record score on Day 3 of first Test
Kane Williamson also completed 6,000 Test runs, becoming the fourth overall and the fastest New Zealander to achieve the feat with the highest average.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 3rd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Eyewitnesses say Indian air strike on Balakot killed dozens of terrorists, including former ISI agents
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: As MGNREGA projects dry up, Chhattisgarh labourers migrating south face squalor, slave-like conditions
-
Koffee with Karan season 6 review: Best Koffee Coup, most politically correct, and those who were surprisingly candid
-
Size of Bihar mahagathbandhan puts RJD at disadvantage in home state as allies demand large share of seats
-
Loan waiver, income scheme for farmers attractive from political outlook, but will damage economy in long-term
-
US, Russia clash over assistance to Venezuela; Moscow pledges relief material through Nicolas Maduro
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan: A chronicle of the state garden in public service
-
Premier League: Arsenal, Tottenham enter high-stakes North London derby with limited horizons and low margins for error
-
अभिनंदन की वापसी पर यूं आखिरी वक्त तक रोड़े अटकाता रहा पाकिस्तान!
-
भारत को सौंपने से पहले पाक ने कैमरे पर रिकॉर्ड करवाया कमांडर अभिनंदन का स्टेटमेंट
-
काशी में मरने में मुक्ति है लेकिन दिल्ली में मरने से प्रसिद्धि
-
हुर्रियत और हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन के पीछे बैन जमात-ए-इस्लामी का ही दिमाग: अधिकारी
-
पीएम मोदी ने पायलट अभिनंदन की जमकर की तारीफ, कहा- तमिलनाडु से होने पर हर भारतीय को गर्व
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Hamilton: Kane Williamson's double ton headlined a record performance by New Zealand as they declared their first innings at 715 for six in the first Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.
Williamson was 200 not out as New Zealand posted a colossal 481-run lead when they called the innings off midway through day three in Hamilton.
Kane Williamson notched his second double century in first Test against Bangladesh. AFP
Bangladesh ended the third day's play on to 174-4 at stumps, trailing by 307, after Neil Wagner first removed Shadman Islam for 37, then Trent Boult struck to dismiss Mominul Haque (8) and Mohammad Mithun (0).
Big-hitting Colin de Grandhomme took New Zealand past their previous record score – 690 against Pakistan in 2014 – with a huge six, one of five in his whirlwind innings of 76 not out.
In a session and a half on day three, New Zealand smacked 264 off 45 overs with Williamson becoming the first New Zealander to post 20 centuries.
It was his second highest score behind an unbeaten 242 against Sri Lanka in 2015.
In his 71st Test, the New Zealand skipper also completed 6,000 runs, the fourth and fastest New Zealander to do so and with the highest average.
After Bangladesh were rolled for 234 in their first innings, the New Zealand batsmen pounded the bowling for two days.
Openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval set the stage when they put New Zealand in front with a 254-run stand.
When Williamson reached 100 it became only the 13th time in cricket history, and the second time by New Zealand, that the first three batsmen had reached three figures.
When resuming day three at 451 for four, Williamson was content to take a backseat as nightwatchman Wagner blazed away contributing 47 runs — 42 from boundaries — in their 60-run stand.
New Zealand scored 154 before lunch and with de Grandhomme in the middle to liven up proceedings with Williamson after lunch they blasted another 110 in 15 overs before declaring.
Soumya Sarkar was the most successful Bangladesh bowler with two for 68, while Mehidy Hasan also took two wickets but finished with the most expensive Test bowling figures in New Zealand with two for 246 from 49 overs.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2019 12:46:32 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval tons help Kiwis dominate Day 2 and extend advantage
Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval, Full cricket score: Kiwis win by eight wickets, seal series 2-0
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: BJ Watling achieves wicket-keeping landmark on opening day of first Test