New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Kane Williamson taken to hospital after suffering shoulder injury during 2nd Test

Kane Williamson injured the shoulder while fielding on Sunday and twice needed attention by medical staff when he batted.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 11, 2019 10:07:58 IST

Wellington: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was taken to hospital Monday, midway through the second Test against Bangladesh, for scans on his injured left shoulder.

A team spokesman described it was a "precautionary" measure.

Williamson injured the shoulder while fielding on Sunday and twice needed attention by medical staff when he batted.

Despite the discomfort, Williamson made 74 before he was dismissed.

New Zealand were 275 for three midway between lunch and tea on the fourth day to lead Bangladesh by 64 on the first innings.

The first two days of the Test were washed out but fine weather is forecast for the remainder of the match.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 10:07:58 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2019

