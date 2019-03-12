New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Injured Kane Williamson in doubt for third Test, may delay departure for IPL
Captain Williamson suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in Bangladesh's first innings of the second Test in Wellington, which New Zealand won on Tuesday by an innings and 12 runs.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre offered housing and training for recruits
-
Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national security replaces cow, Hindutva as key poll issue
-
With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from blatantly plagiarising foreign classics
-
Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unless this government thinks it’s the enemy of the people
-
Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of crucial votes in last ditch effort to seal deal
-
Crisis-hit Jet Airways defaults on foreign loan repayment; Etihad Airways likely to infuse around Rs 1,600-1,900 crore
-
Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry
-
March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 Himalayan passes on foot
-
Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; replaces Santiago Solari at embattled LaLiga giants
-
गुजरात: मोदी-शाह के गढ़ में CWC की बैठक, हार्दिक पटेल होंगे कांग्रेस में शामिल
-
कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- RBI के न चाहते हुए भी मोदी सरकार ने जबरन थोपी नोटबंदी
-
समझौता एक्सप्रेस मामला: NIA ने टाला फैसला, 14 मार्च को अगली सुनवाई
-
NCP चीफ शरद पवार नहीं लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव
-
Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: क्यों कल्याण जी आनंद जी और संजय लीला भंसाली की खोज मानी जाती हैं श्रेया घोषाल?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Wellington: Injured Kane Williamson could sit out the third Test against Bangladesh beginning on Saturday in Christchurch and might have to delay his departure for the Indian Premier League (IPL), New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.
Captain Williamson suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in Bangladesh's first innings of the second Test in Wellington, which New Zealand won on Tuesday by an innings and 12 runs.
File image of Kane Williamson
Coach Gary Stead said scans had detected a tear to Williamson's left pectoral minor muscle in his shoulder.
"There's obviously irritation and a wee bit of bleeding, it's not a major injury," Stead said.
"We're hopeful that he will recover quickly, and the thing for us is to make sure he doesn't aggravate it any more. He will come to Christchurch and we will make an assessment there on whether he plays."
With the series already won, Stead said New Zealand would take a "safety first" approach, particularly with this year's World Cup on the horizon.
"No player wants to give up their spot in the Test team. But I think it's safe to say that we will probably err on the conservative side, and if there's any chance of risk then we're likely to pull him from that game."
Williamson had suffered considerable discomfort while batting, although he managed to score 74.
He did not take the field for Bangladesh's second innings with Tim Southee taking over the captaincy.
Williamson is due to fly to India after the Bangladesh series to join up with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the money-spinning Twenty20 IPL.
"If things progress as we hope, then still going to the IPL shouldn't be a problem to him," said Stead.
"But he's also aware that if he's not quite 100 per cent, then we will potentially hold him back as well and make sure that he is right before he goes on that plane."
Victory early on the fifth day after the first two days were lost to rain gave New Zealand an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series and ensured they would end the season with an International Cricket Council cheque for $500,000 as the second-ranked Test side behind India.
Updated Date:
Mar 12, 2019 10:50:48 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Neil Wagner's short-ball barrage demolishes visitors in second Test, Black Caps seal series 2-0
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Kiwis make dodgy start after Neil Wagner, Trent Boult carve through visitors in 2nd Test
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult bags fifer as Kiwis thrash visitors by an innings in 1st Test