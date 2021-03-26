Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh At Basin Reserve, Wellington, 26 March, 2021

26 March, 2021
Starts 03:30 (IST)
Match Ended
318/6 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
154/10 (42.4 ov)

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 164 runs

318/6 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.36 154/10 (42.4 ov) - R/R 3.61

Mahmudullah - 0

Mustafizur Rahman - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mahmudullah not out 76 73 6 4
Bowling 0 M R W
Kyle Jamieson 8 0 30 1
James Neesham 7.4 1 27 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket 154/10 (42.4)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Mustafizur Rahman 0(3) S.R (0)

lbw b James Neesham

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Wellington, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by 164 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 26th, 2021
  • 11:06:41 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Toss News: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat as the Black Caps seek a series clean sweep in the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Wellington on Friday.

Captain Tom Latham, who scored an unbeaten 110 as New Zealand won by five wickets in the second ODI, said the Basin Reserve's green wicket offered his batters a chance to post a solid score.

"It looks a pretty good surface," he said.

"There's been a few runs here domestically over the last few months so fingers crossed we can get stuck in and put a good score on the board."

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham plays a shot during the third one-day international. AFP

The only change for the Blacks Caps is the return of veteran batsman Ross Taylor from a hamstring injury, replacing Will Young.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said his attack needed to repeat the form they showed in the last ODI in Christchurch, when they created chances but were let down by fielding blunders.

"I hope they get it in the right areas and bowl the way they did in the last game," he said.

Paceman Rubel Hossain replaces Mohammad Shaifuddin in the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Teams

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor Young, Tom Latham (capt), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Craig Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: March 26, 2021 11:06:41 IST

Tags:

