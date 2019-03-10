First Cricket
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
Australia beat India by 32 runs
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
Kingsmead, Durban
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd Test at Wellington, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Hosts trail by 173 runs

Follow live updates on Day 3 of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 10, 2019 03:30:10 IST

211/10
Overs
61.0
R/R
3.46
Fours
28
Sixes
1
Extras
14
38/2
Overs
11.4
R/R
3.33
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Abu Jayed 6 2 18 2
Ebadot Hossain 5.4 2 18 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Wellington: For the second day in a row rain has washed out all play in the second cricket Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve.

The first day was lost to heavy rain and the second on Saturday mostly to the effects of that rain, compounded by showers overnight and during the morning.

File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad. Reuters

File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah. Reuters

The outfield at the Basin Reserve was saturated and although ground staff worked strenuously to prepare the ground for play, passing light rain frustrated their efforts.

Players took to the field for warmups as the umpires inspected the ground near the scheduled tea break, raising hopes that some play would be possible Saturday. But the playing surface remained wet and slippery in some areas and umpires finally abandoned play for the day just after 4:30 p.m.

The irony was that when the decision was made the sun was shining for the first time in the match.

Extended hours will be used on each of the three remaining days, when the weather is forecast to improve.

New Zealand leads the three-match series 1-0.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 10:23:28 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Black Caps, Cricket, Kane Williamson, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Mahmudullah, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2019, NZ Vs BAN, Test Cricket

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

