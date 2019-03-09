First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 2nd T20I Mar 09, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 08, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 32 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
SL in SA Mar 10, 2019
SA vs SL
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd Test at Wellington, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Rain washes out second day's play

Follow live updates on Day 2 of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 09, 2019 03:30:03 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Heavy rain washed out the first day's play in the second cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh without a ball being bowled.

File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad. Reuters

File image of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad. Reuters

The toss hadn't been made and neither side was able to name its playing XI for the second match of the three-match series.

Torrential rain early Friday morning left the playing surface at the Basin Reserve inundated by the time the players arrived. The rain continued through the morning and into the early afternoon before abating slightly just before the abandonment.

Umpires inspected the ground at 3 p.m. and ruled it could not be made playable.

Showers are also forecast for the morning of the second day Saturday, though the weather is expected to improve in the afternoon and for the remainder of the match.

Efforts will be made to make up time through each of the next four days.

New Zealand leads the series 1-0 after winning the first match at Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 10:30:18 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Black Caps, Cricket, Kane Williamson, Mahmudullah, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, New Zealand Vs Bangladesh 2019, NZ Vs BAN, Test Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all