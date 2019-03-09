New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Consistent rain in Wellington washes out play on second consecutive day
The downpour which had persisted for a day and a half stopped long enough on day two for the covers to be lifted and for the players to start warming up.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 137 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 11th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
'Mediation' unlikely to solve complicated Ayodhya dispute, but Supreme Court's decision won't affect Lok Sabha elections
-
Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha elections: Profiles of first 15 on Congress candidate list
-
Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; possibility of revival fades despite political promises
-
Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's fearless and self-standing
-
US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, Republican-run Senate pledges to slam door on bill
-
ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by NCLT Ahmedabad
-
All England Championships 2019: Indian challenge ends as doughty Saina Nehwal, fragile Kidambi Srikanth bow out
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a serpent's quest for salvation
-
पंचों के दर पर रामलला: राम को नजरिए नहीं जज्बातों के चश्मे से देखें हुजूर!
-
एयर स्ट्राइक के सबूत मांगने वाले पाकिस्तान को खुश कर रहे हैं: पीएम मोदी
-
वोटर आईडी कार्ड को आधार से लिंक करने के लिए चुनाव आयोग जाएं याचिकाकर्ता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट
-
राम मंदिर मामला: SC की निगरानी में मध्यस्थता पैनल गठित, 8 हफ्तों में आएगी रिपोर्ट
-
मुकेश अंबानी ने मुंबई पुलिस को भेजी मिठाई, आकाश और श्लोका की 9 मार्च को शादी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8357
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5673
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4435
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Wellington: Rain delayed the start of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington for the second consecutive day on Saturday.
The downpour which had persisted for a day and a half stopped long enough on day two for the covers to be lifted and for the players to start warming up.
Rain continued to fall on the Basin Reserve during day two of the 2nd Test in Wellington. AFP
A result in three days is not unheard of in New Zealand.
In 2001, also at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand only needed 17 overs on the third day complete a victory over Bangladesh by an innings and 74 runs.
However, if the rain does not clear, matches have been abandoned in New Zealand twice before without a ball being bowled — against Pakistan in 1989 and India in 1998, both in the southern city of Dunedin.
New Zealand lead the series after taking the first Test in Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.
The third and final Test starts in Christchurch next Saturday.
Updated Date:
Mar 09, 2019 10:52:50 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah remind us why pointless tons can be one of the more enjoyable things in Test cricket
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval tons help Kiwis dominate Day 2 and extend advantage
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Difficult task awaits tourists against settled Kiwi side in 1st Test at Hamilton