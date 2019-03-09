First Cricket
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Consistent rain in Wellington washes out play on second consecutive day

The downpour which had persisted for a day and a half stopped long enough on day two for the covers to be lifted and for the players to start warming up.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 09, 2019 10:52:50 IST

Wellington: Rain delayed the start of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The downpour which had persisted for a day and a half stopped long enough on day two for the covers to be lifted and for the players to start warming up.

Rain continues to fall on the Basin Reserve during day two of the 2nd Test cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington on March 9, 2019. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Marty MELVILLE has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [correcting year to 2019] instead of [2018]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.

Rain continued to fall on the Basin Reserve during day two of the 2nd Test in Wellington. AFP

But as the umpires conducted a pitch inspection, about an hour before an expected start, the drizzle returned, reducing the match to three days at best.

A result in three days is not unheard of in New Zealand.

In 2001, also at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand only needed 17 overs on the third day complete a victory over Bangladesh by an innings and 74 runs.

However, if the rain does not clear, matches have been abandoned in New Zealand twice before without a ball being bowled — against Pakistan in 1989 and India in 1998, both in the southern city of Dunedin.

New Zealand lead the series after taking the first Test in Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs.

The third and final Test starts in Christchurch next Saturday.

