New Zealand vs Bangladesh: BJ Watling achieves wicket-keeping landmark on opening day of first Test
BJ Watling became the second New Zealand wicketkeeper to record 200 Test dismissals as the hosts seized back control of the first day of the opening test against Bangladesh
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: Islamabad says it is willing to return captured pilot if it leads to de-escalation
-
Paramilitary forces gravely dissatisfied with lack of pay parity as promise of better service conditions remains unfulfilled
-
Sonchiriya review: Abhishek Chaubey's subversion of the dacoit drama is powerful and engaging
-
‘Why shouldn’t I hold an opinion?’: Meghalaya guv Tathagata Roy on Kashmir, social media trolls and secularism
-
No agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi; leaders leave summit venue before scheduled signing ceremony
-
Jet Airways likely to ground dozen more planes on non-payment to lessors, may trim its fleet by March-end
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
No Nation for Women: Journalist Priyanka Dubey on her searing reportage on rape in India
-
All England Championships 2019: Remembering the other Prakash who shone at Harringay Arena in 1947
-
India-Pakistan Tensions LIVE updates: पूरा देश एक है और वीर जवानों के साथ खड़ा है- PM मोदी
-
देश अभिनन्दन की वापसी के लिए व्याकुल और प्रधान सेवक सत्ता वापसी के लिए: कांग्रेस
-
पाकिस्तान ने रद्द की समझौता एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन सर्विस, अटारी बॉर्डर पर फंसे पाक नागरिक
-
येदियुरप्पा बोले- Air Strike से BJP को होगा चुनावी फायदा, वीके सिंह ने कहा- मैं सहमत नहीं
-
अजीत डोभाल ने US विदेश मंत्री से बात की, अमेरिका ने भारत की कार्रवाई का समर्थन किया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Wellington: BJ Watling became the second New Zealand wicketkeeper to record 200 Test dismissals as the hosts seized back control of the first day of the opening test against Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.
Watling, who was initially a top-order batsman and part-time wicketkeeper when he first made the New Zealand side in 2009, moved one behind Adam Parore’s national record as the hosts bowled Bangladesh out for 234 early in the final session.
Jeet Raval (51) and Tom Latham (35) then took New Zealand to 86 without loss at stumps to leave Bangladesh ruing their inability to capitalise on a superb century by Tamim Iqbal or handle the short-pitched bowling of Neil Wagner.
File image of New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling. AP
The aggressive Wagner finished with 5-47, his sixth five-wicket haul in tests, while Tim Southee resurrected his figures after Tamim had attacked in the first session to finish with 3-76.
Tamim had flirted with becoming the seventh player to score a century before lunch on the first day of a test as he attacked New Zealand’s bowling in the early overs.
The 29-year-old left-hander had no issues after being asked to bat on the green-tinged pitch and brought up his 50 from 37 balls following three successive boundaries off Trent Boult.
He was on 85 from 76 balls with about 15 minutes remaining in the first session before Wagner bowled New Zealand’s first maiden — in the 25th over — to Tamim and stopped the onslaught.
Tamim added just one more run to his score before lunch, but brought up his ninth test century when he pulled a short delivery from Wagner in front of square for his 18th boundary.
Once he was dismissed for 126, which left the visitors 180 for five, only stand-in captain Mahmudullah (22) and wicketkeeper Liton Das, who was last man out for 29, provided any resistance to Wagner and Southee’s short-pitched barrage.
One of Southee’s bouncers brought up Watling’s milestone when Abu Jayed feathered a catch through to the 33-year-old.
Parore has 201 dismissals as a wicketkeeper, while former captain Brendon McCullum retired in 2016 with 209 dismissals, but 31 of those were after he gave up the gloves in 2013.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 15:55:10 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Neil Wagner's fifer helps Kiwis dominate first day despite Tamim Iqbal's ton
Highlights, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval, Full cricket score: Kiwis win by eight wickets, seal series 2-0
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult, Mahmudullah fined for breaching code of conduct during second ODI