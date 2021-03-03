Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs Australia At Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 03 March, 2021

03 March, 2021
Starts 11:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

153/3 (15.5 ov)

3rd T20I
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Australia New Zealand
153/3 (15.5 ov) - R/R 9.66

Play In Progress

Glenn Maxwell - 30

Aaron Finch (C) - 30

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Glenn Maxwell Batting 30 20 3 2
Marcus Stoinis Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 3 0 24 0
Ish Sodhi 3.5 0 32 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 153/3 (15.5)

64 (64) R/R: 10.66

Glenn Maxwell 30(20)

Aaron Finch (C) 69(44) S.R (156.81)

c Kyle Jamieson b Ish Sodhi

New Zealand vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Wellington

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 3rd, 2021
  • 11:33:15 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss News: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl as they look to wrap up the series against Australia in the third Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Skipper Kane Williamson said the Black Caps, already 2-0 up in the five-match series, wanted to test the Australian batters on the Wellington stadium's drop-in wicket.

"It looks a pretty good surface, I'm sure it'll be similar throughout (the match) but we'll try to make use of it with the ball first up," he said.

The New Zealand team features just one change from the last match in Dunedin, with batsman Mark Chapman replacing all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who has a cold.

 

Australian captain Aaron Finch, left, with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Australian captain Aaron Finch, left, with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Under-pressure Australian captain Aaron Finch said the tourists were determined to turn around their fortunes.

"We weren't at our best in the first two games but we improved so that's all you can ask," he said.

"We're very confident we can still drag it back and get to 3-2."

Paceman Riley Meredith, who recently signed a US$1.1 million Indian Premier League contract, makes his international debut for Australia, replacing Daniel Sams.

Unusually for New Zealand, the Wellington match is being played behind closed doors because of a Covid-19 outbreak that has forced Auckland into lockdown.

"Obviously it's a bit bizarre but that's the way it is," Williamson said.

"Just great that we're able to be playing, we're fortunate to have that."

Teams:

Australia XI: Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: March 03, 2021 11:33:15 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, Day 2, 1st Test at Abu Dhabi
First Cricket News

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, LIVE Cricket Score, Day 2, 1st Test at Abu Dhabi

Check out live score from Day 2 of first Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe

Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test, Day 1 at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Visitors end day with two-run lead
First Cricket News

Highlights, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test, Day 1 at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Visitors end day with two-run lead

Catch live score from Day 1 of first Test played between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Abu Dhabi

New Zealand vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Dunedin, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by 4 runs
First Cricket News

New Zealand vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Dunedin, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by 4 runs

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia