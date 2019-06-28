New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 29 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue
Kane Williamson's New Zealand will look to bounce back from recent defeat against Pakistan with victory over Aaron Finch's Australia. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming match.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|India
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Pakistan
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
Kane Williamson's New Zealand will look to bounce back from recent defeat against Pakistan with victory over Aaron Finch's Australian side when they meet at Lord's on Saturday.
File image of Kane Williamson. AP
In their previous match, New Zealand, who were unbeaten in their first six games of the tournament, lost four early wickets before Jimmy Neesham’s 97 not out lifted them to a respectable total of 237 for six at Edgbaston.
Babar Azam scored 101 not out and Haris Sohail collected 68 runs to guide Pakistan to their target with five balls to spare.
The Kiwis are currently at third position on the points table with five wins and 11 points to their name. Kane Williamson and side are just one win away from making it to the semis, and he will hope his team will come good against Australia.
Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-final after defeating England. While they achieved the first target, Finch will hope that his team doesn't drop points against New Zealand and keep the winning momentum going.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming match between New Zealand and Australia:
When will New Zealand vs Australia match take place?
New Zealand vs Australia match will take place on 29 June 2019.
Where will New Zealand vs Australia match be played?
New Zealand vs Australia match will take place at the Lord's in London.
What time does the match begin?
New Zealand vs Australia match will begin at 6 pm IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 5.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
New Zealand vs Australia match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.
How do I watch the match online?
The New Zealand vs Australia match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
