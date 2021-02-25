Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

New Zealand Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Vs Australia At University Oval, Dunedin, 25 February, 2021

25 February, 2021
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand

New Zealand

219/7 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Australia

Australia

215/8 (20.0 ov)

New Zealand beat Australia by 4 runs

New Zealand Australia
219/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.95 215/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.75

Match Ended

New Zealand beat Australia by 4 runs

Jhye Richardson - 4

Kane Richardson - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jhye Richardson not out 4 1 1 0
Kane Richardson not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 4 0 47 1
James Neesham 1 0 10 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 211/8 (19.5)

4 (4) R/R: 24

Marcus Stoinis 78(37) S.R (210.81)

c Tim Southee b James Neesham

New Zealand vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Dunedin, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps win by 4 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 25th, 2021
  • 10:56:16 IST

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 international Thursday at Dunedin's University Oval.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he wanted an improved performance after the tourists' 53-run defeat in opening game of the five-match series in Christchurch on Monday.

"We just need to do the basics consistently well," said Finch, who was dismissed for just one run in the previous match as his team was comprehensively outplayed.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he would have preferred to bowl first on the University Oval pitch, which has never been used for a T20 international before.

"It looks like a good surface and it's important we assess the conditions early and put on a good total," he said.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot during the 2nd cricket T20 match between New Zealand and Australia at University Oval in Dunedin. AFP



Both teams are unchanged from the Christchurch match.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL).

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 25, 2021 10:56:16 IST



