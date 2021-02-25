New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Dunedin, LIVE Cricket Score

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Twenty20 international Thursday at Dunedin's University Oval.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he wanted an improved performance after the tourists' 53-run defeat in opening game of the five-match series in Christchurch on Monday.

"We just need to do the basics consistently well," said Finch, who was dismissed for just one run in the previous match as his team was comprehensively outplayed.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he would have preferred to bowl first on the University Oval pitch, which has never been used for a T20 international before.

"It looks like a good surface and it's important we assess the conditions early and put on a good total," he said.

Both teams are unchanged from the Christchurch match.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL).

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

With inputs from AFP