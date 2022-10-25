New Zealand are set to lock the horns with Afghanistan (AFG) in super 12 stage of the ongoing T20I World Cup on 26 October (Wednesday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The clash will be crucial for Afghanistan as they have already suffered a defeat that came against England. However, the Mohammad Nabi-led team will be happy with their bowling performance as defending a meagre score of 113 runs, Afghanistan bowlers kept the game tight till the 19th over as England managed to win the match by five wickets.

On the other hand, New Zealand are coming off a massive victory from their previous game against defending champions Australia by a whopping margin of 89 runs to top the points table of group 1 with a colossal run rate of 4.450.

Hence, New Zealand will be aiming to continue their winning momentum, while Afghanistan will eye to register their first win in the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match:

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday, 26 October.



Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will start at 1:30 pm IST (7 pm local time).



How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan Live on Star Sports Network.



How can I watch the Live stream of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.



Squads:

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi