Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 1 Feb 13, 2019
NED Vs SCO
Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
OMA vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
New Zealand umpire Shaun Haig 'feeling it' after Daryl Mitchell DRS howler in Auckland T20I against India

New Zealand Cricket match officials manager Sheldon Eden-Whaitiri revealed that Shaun Haig made the mistake as he felt that the mark on the bat was due to the inside edge of the bat brushing the pad.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 13, 2019 10:47:55 IST

New Zealand Cricket has admitted that TV umpire Shaun Haig got the controversial dismissal of Daryl Mitchell wrong during the second T20I in Auckland.

Mitchell, who was given out lbw, reviewed the decision as he felt he had edged the ball. On replays, HotSpot showed a clear mark on the bat but despite that, Haig upheld the decision of the on-field umpire.

Krunal Pandya celebrates after successfully appealing for leg-before against Daryl Mitchell in second T20I. AFP

Krunal Pandya celebrates after successfully appealing for leg-before against New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in the second T20I. AFP

New Zealand Cricket match officials manager Sheldon Eden-Whaitiri has now said in an interview with stuff.co.nz. that Haig got the decision wrong and the dismissal should have been overturned.

Eden-Whaitiri also revealed that Haig made the mistake as he felt that the mark on the bat was due to the inside edge of the bat brushing the pad.

"Shaun was really feeling it in the 24 hours post the match," Eden-Whaitiri said. "He felt he let his umpire team down that night by not interpreting the information to get the right outcome. That's in hindsight. He had to get back on the horse less than 48 hours later because he was on-field in Hamilton. Shaun took it the right way — how am I going to get better?"

Eden-Whaitiri also praised the level of international umpiring in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the third T20I also witnessed another controversial decision when Tim Seifert was given out stumped by third umpire Chris Brown after an extremely close appeal.

Eden-Whaitiri said they are still to complete the review of the umpiring decisions made in that match.

"We haven't finished the review process of that match just yet — it's been game-travel-game, it's hard to get these things done and dusted. From early reports, that was deemed correct," he said.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 10:47:55 IST

Tags : Auckland t20i, Chris Brown, Daryl Mitchell, Ind Vs NZ, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Shaun Haig, Sheldon Eden-Whaitiri, Tim Seifert

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

