New Zealand umpire Shaun Haig 'feeling it' after Daryl Mitchell DRS howler in Auckland T20I against India
New Zealand Cricket match officials manager Sheldon Eden-Whaitiri revealed that Shaun Haig made the mistake as he felt that the mark on the bat was due to the inside edge of the bat brushing the pad.
New Zealand Cricket has admitted that TV umpire Shaun Haig got the controversial dismissal of Daryl Mitchell wrong during the second T20I in Auckland.
Mitchell, who was given out lbw, reviewed the decision as he felt he had edged the ball. On replays, HotSpot showed a clear mark on the bat but despite that, Haig upheld the decision of the on-field umpire.
Krunal Pandya celebrates after successfully appealing for leg-before against New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in the second T20I. AFP
New Zealand Cricket match officials manager Sheldon Eden-Whaitiri has now said in an interview with stuff.co.nz. that Haig got the decision wrong and the dismissal should have been overturned.
Eden-Whaitiri also revealed that Haig made the mistake as he felt that the mark on the bat was due to the inside edge of the bat brushing the pad.
"Shaun was really feeling it in the 24 hours post the match," Eden-Whaitiri said. "He felt he let his umpire team down that night by not interpreting the information to get the right outcome. That's in hindsight. He had to get back on the horse less than 48 hours later because he was on-field in Hamilton. Shaun took it the right way — how am I going to get better?"
Eden-Whaitiri also praised the level of international umpiring in New Zealand.
Meanwhile, the third T20I also witnessed another controversial decision when Tim Seifert was given out stumped by third umpire Chris Brown after an extremely close appeal.
Eden-Whaitiri said they are still to complete the review of the umpiring decisions made in that match.
"We haven't finished the review process of that match just yet — it's been game-travel-game, it's hard to get these things done and dusted. From early reports, that was deemed correct," he said.
Updated Date:
Feb 13, 2019 10:47:55 IST
