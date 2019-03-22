New Zealand sports minister hopes Bangladesh will return to play in future after team's narrow escape from mosque shootings
New Zealand Sports minister Grant Robertson said that Bangladesh cricketers and supporters will feel safe to return to the country in the near future after the visiting team had a narrow escape from the Christchurch mosque shootings.
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs PHI Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 22nd, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN vs PNG - Mar 22nd, 2019, 09:15 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Uttar Pradesh as jobs dry up
-
Kashmiri teacher Rizwan Pandit's custodial death is neither the first in the Valley, nor a singular event in India
-
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-friendly instalment of the trilogy
-
Mindtree board set to meet again on 26 March to deliberate on L&T's buyback offer
-
Brexit: UK Parliament website crashes after over 1 million sign online petition for Britain to remain in EU
-
In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhil Gowda seek to cash in on sympathy, family legacy
-
World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhathi Subramaniam's Song For Catabolic Women
-
Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian culture
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Indian hockey team aim to put 2018's disappointments behind them in build-up to Olympic qualifiers
-
Holi 2019: होली के रंगों में डूबा है देश, राष्ट्रपति, उपराष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री ने दी बधाई
-
नीरव मोदी को नहीं मिली बेल, 29 मार्च तक जेल में रहेगा
-
न्यूजीलैंड ने सेमी-ऑटोमेटिक और असॉल्ट राइफल्स बेचने पर लगाया बैन: पीएम जेसिंडा अर्डर्न
-
कांग्रेस करती रही है संस्थाओं का ‘अपमान’, हमारे लिए देश की संस्थाएं सबसे ऊपर: पीएम मोदी
-
गोवा: सीएम प्रमोद सावंत ने सदन में साबित किया बहुमत, मिला 20 विधायकों को समर्थन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Auckland: New Zealand Sports minister Grant Robertson on Thursday said that Bangladesh cricketers and supporters will feel safe to return to the country in the near future after the visiting team had a narrow escape from the Christchurch mosque shootings.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play a T20 International series in New Zealand in October next year. AFP
"My hope is that in time the players and supporters will feel safe enough to return to New Zealand and I know that they know that they will be welcomed with open arms," Robertson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play a T20 International series in New Zealand in October next year.
Robertson said he had emphasised in his letters that "violence and hatred shown by one individual must not be allowed to destroy the friendship and respect that the New Zealand and Bangladesh cricket teams and our nations have long shared."
The Bangladesh cricket team's tour of New Zealand was called off on 15 March after the players had a narrow escape from a shooting attack on a Christchurch mosque which left 50 people dead.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who was named the Test Player of the Year during the New Zealand Cricket's award function here, said that the act of violence made cricket insignificant last Friday.
"It had been a nice competitive series for a month and for things to end the way it did, cricket as a whole became insignificant," he said.
"There was an opposition team we'd spent time with on the park who have pretty much witnessed what went on and felt threatened in a place you want anybody to feel comfortable. To end like that, it was such a shame and I know all the guys felt terrible.
Updated Date:
Mar 22, 2019 09:20:28 IST
Also See
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh cricketers escape attack unscathed; call it a 'frightening experience'
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh's tour called off after visitors narrowly escape Christchurch gun attacks
Christchurch mosque terror attack will change fabric of international sports hosting: New Zealand Cricket CEO David White