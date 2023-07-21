New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has firmly insisted it is not open to negotiation for altering the dates in the two-Test series involving South Africa in early 2024.

The New Zealand-South Africa Tests take place in the month of February next year and will be clashing with the second edition of SA20.

Due to the two events taking place around the same time, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had hoped they would be able to persude the New Zealand board to move the dates of the Test series around to free up key players for their flagship T20 league back home.

New Zealand, however, maintain the Tests are part of the Future Tours Programme and the dates that have been fixed cannot be altered.

“These Tests have been part of the FTP since it was announced two years ago. We’ve collaborated and agreed dates with CSA, who have confirmed the tour, acknowledged the arrangements and have been in receipt of the schedule for several weeks,” NZC manager of public affairs Richard Boock was quoted as telling ESPNcricinfo.

“Flights have been confirmed, dates for the practice game have been agreed, and we’re looking forward to the squad’s arrival. The Proteas are a popular and formidable Test team and we view them as an important part of our home summer schedule,” Boock added.

Besides the Proteas, trans-Tasman rivals Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh will also be touring New Zealand in what is a fairly packed home calendar for the Black Caps.

Due to the overlap, CSA might face the difficult task of picking a second-string squad for the New Zealand Tests to allow the first-team players to represent their respective franchises in the SA20.