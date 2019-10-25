New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of T20I series against England due to hip injury
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming T20I series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up, team officials said on Friday.
Wellington: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming T20I series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up, team officials said on Friday.
File image of Kane Williamson. AP
Paceman Tim Southee will lead the team in Williamson's absence, with the batsman hoping to return for a two-Test series against the tourists in late November.
Coach Gary Stead said it was the same injury that affected Williamson during the Test series against Bangladesh in March.
"It's disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it's the right decision with a busy season ahead," Stead said.
"We're fortunate to have someone experienced like Tim who can comfortably step in and take the reins."
Stead said fast bowler Lockie Ferguson would play the first three fixtures of the five-match series and will then be replaced by Trent Boult.
The series begins on Friday, 1 November, in Christchurch. It will be the first meeting between the two sides since the dramatic World Cup final at Lord's in July, which ended with scores tied after a super over but England won by virtue of hitting more boundaries.
New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1 to 3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2019 09:32:59 IST
