New Zealand set new batting record; score 216 for 1 against South Africa to register highest score in Women's T20I
White Ferns captain Suzie Bates top-scored with 124 not out off 66 balls, and with Sophie Devine (73) put on a record 182 for the first wicket in the opening match of a triangular series also featuring host nation England.
Agence France-Presse,
June 20, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 242 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Scotland tied with Ireland
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 66 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: New Zealand carried on from where they left off in Ireland by breaking the record for the highest score in a Women's T20I with a total of 216 for one on the way to beating South Africa in Taunton on Wednesday.
White Ferns captain Suzie Bates top-scored with 124 not out off 66 balls, and with Sophie Devine (73) put on a record 182 for the first wicket in the opening match of a triangular series also featuring host nation England.
New Zealand Women scored 216 for one against South Africa. Image courtesy: ICC
New Zealand's total surpassed Australia's 209 for four against England in Mumbai in March.
And it came barely a week after the White Ferns posted a colossal 490 for four — the highest total in any one-day international, women's or men's, against Ireland in Dublin — an innings that featured Amelia Kerr's individual record 232 not out.
Bates's innings on Wednesday saw her go past former England captain Charlotte Edwards as the leading run-scorer in women's T20s.
"That was one of the best wickets I've played on, it's the best I've batted for a while," Bates told the BBC.
"Sophie can hit the ball a long way and she's added a lot at the top of the order.
South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk admitted: "I think we went to Plan Z. There were a couple of run-out chances we didn't take, but the class of Suzie and Sophie, they'll make you pay."
South Africa never came close to chasing down their imposing target, finishing on 150 for six.
But they did not have long to dwell on their defeat, with only two hours' break before they faced England in the second game of Wednesday's double-header at Taunton, the headquarters of southwest county Somerset.
Bates, 30, hit 16 fours and three sixes but fell just two runs short of equalling the individual women's T20 record of 126 made by Australia's Meg Lanning against Ireland in 2014.
Updated Date:
Jun 20, 2018
Also See
Suzie Bates, Maddy Green decimate Ireland attack, help New Zealand women post highest ODI total
India will travel to Caribbean after 2019 World Cup to play two Tests in their opening series of World Test Championship
Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup: Mithali Raj becomes first Indian cricketer to amass 2000 T20I runs