- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Malaysia Women by 70 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 SLW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 4 wickets
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs PAKW India Women beat Pakistan Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW vs BANW - Jun 10th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 10th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5257
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2990
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Wellington: New Zealand opening batsman Rob Nicol on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
The 35-year-old featured in two Tests, 22 ODIs and 21 T20Is, scoring 941 runs that included two centuries in the 50-over format.
Nicol made his international debut in the shortest format when he featured in the 2010 ICC World T20 in the Windies, before becoming only the second New Zealander, after Martin Guptill, to score a century on his ODI debut, against Zimbabwe.
His second and the only other international ton came against the same opposition in 2012.
Nicol last represented the Kiwis on the tour to Sri Lanka in 2013.
Updated Date:
Jun 09, 2018
