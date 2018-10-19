New Zealand opener Martin Guptill to miss limited overs series against Pakistan due to calf injury
"Unfortunately for Martin (Guptill) it will take him some time to get over this injury and, with a long summer ahead, we need to make sure we minimise the risk of him repeating it," selector Garvin Larsen said.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE vs AUS - Oct 22nd, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala Temple LIVE updates: Kerala Police IG advises women not to enter shrine, assures them a safe return journey
-
Sabarimala temple protests: New York Times journalist Suhasini Raj's attempt at being first woman to enter Ayyappa shrine foiled
-
Vladimir Putin said Russians 'will go to heaven as martyrs' in event of nuclear war, says Moscow has no concept of preemptive strike
-
Not enough jobs, private investments missing: What’s wrong with the world’s fastest growing economy?
-
Asian Champions Trophy: With 11-0 victory over Oman, India begin process of clearing doubts left by Asiad performance
-
Parineeti Chopra on what she learnt from her Namaste England role, and working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn
-
#MeToo and Art: #TimesUp for the myth of the troubled male artist; let's actively seek female voices instead
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
सबरीमाला LIVE: गतिरोध के बाद मंदिर में प्रवेश के लिए जा रही 2 महिलाएं लौटने को राजी
-
शिरडी में पीएम मोदी LIVE: साईं मंदिर में प्रधानमंत्री ने की पूजा, समाधि समारोह में हुए शामिल
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बगैर नहीं बन सकता अयोध्या में राम मंदिर
-
क्या चीन की चाल में फंसकर पीएम मोदी को धोखा दे रहे हैं श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति श्रीसेना!
-
Hyatt Brawl: आशीष पांडेय से कड़ी पूछताछ, पुलिस रिमांड में पूछे गए 100 से ज्यादा सवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Wellington: New Zealand's limited overs opening batsman Martin Guptill will miss the upcoming series against Pakistan after straining his calf playing domestic cricket, officials said on Friday.
File image of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. AFP
Selector Gavin Larsen said Guptill had no choice but to withdraw from the One-Day International and Twenty20 squads to face Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.
"Unfortunately for Martin it will take him some time to get over this injury and, with a long summer ahead, we need to make sure we minimise the risk of him repeating it," he said.
Larsen said selectors had not yet decided on a replacement.
Guptill, 32, is a mainstay of New Zealand's limited overs line-up, averaging 42.99 runs in ODIs and 34.40 in T20s.
"It's extremely frustrating to pick this up after tracking so well with how my hamstring was going... it's gutting and I wish I was out there," he said.
New Zealand will play three T20s from 31 October, followed by three ODI and three Tests, although Guptill is not part of the Test squad.
Updated Date:
Oct 19, 2018
Also See
Kiwi pacer Mitchell McCleneghan aims to play IPL 2019 as an overseas specialist, not as replacement bowler
Why flying India Test specialists to New Zealand for Australia tour preparations might be a bad idea
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's 99 on Day 3 puts hosts in driving seat as Tim Paine and Co need 419 more runs to win second Test