New Zealand mosque shooting: ICC supports cancellation of Christchurch Test against Bangladesh after gun attacks rock city
The Bangladesh team, which was about to enter the mosque to offer prayers, escaped unscathed but the prevailing situation led to the authorities calling off the third test
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 35 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 16th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Mood of First-Time Voter: 45% college grads feel there are few job opportunities, 67% HS grads say no to caste-based reservation
-
China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kings and a dacoit offers clue on how to fix him
-
Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theories about why this has Mayawati worried
-
New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Christchurch; shooter an Australian, confirms Oz PM
-
Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for layered 'introverts' in Bollywood
-
Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with fiction, and the therapeutic power of imagination
-
Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'event management', not sustainable solution
-
GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust deficit in data credibility under Modi govt
-
How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legacy afloat despite institutional apathy
-
न्यूजीलैंड की दो मस्जिदों में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, 49 लोगों की मौत, बाल-बाल बची बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम
-
मुंबई: CST रेलवे स्टेशन का फुट ओवरब्रिज गिरने से 5 लोगों की मौत, 34 घायल
-
क्या कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और JDS की सीट शेयरिंग BJP के लिए फायदेमंद साबित हो सकती है?
-
राफेल डील: सरकार ने पेश किए दस्तावेज, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फैसला सुरक्षित
-
चुनावों से पहले कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, वरिष्ठ नेता टॉम वडक्कन BJP में शामिल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday said it "fully supports" the cancellation of the third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch after the visiting side had a narrow escape from a shooting attack at a mosque there.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
The attack on the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Hagley Park killed several people, the media in New Zealand reported.
The Bangladesh team, which was about to enter the mosque to offer prayers, escaped unscathed but the prevailing situation led to the authorities calling off the third and final Test match that was scheduled to start on Saturday. The match was the tour finale for the visitors.
"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch. Both teams, staff and match officials are safe and the ICC fully supports the decision to cancel the Test match," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said the attack was an "unprecedented act of violence" and "one of New Zealand's darkest days".
"This is significant and I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days. I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence, an act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are," she said.
Updated Date:
Mar 15, 2019 13:37:01 IST
Also See
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Consistent rain in Wellington washes out play on second consecutive day
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh's tour called off after visitors narrowly escape Christchurch gun attacks
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh cricketers escape attack unscathed; call it a 'frightening experience'