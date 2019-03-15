First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 4th ODI Mar 13, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
AUS in IND | 5th ODI Mar 13, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 35 runs
BAN in NZ Mar 16, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
USA in UAE Mar 16, 2019
UAE vs USA
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh cricketers will travel only after proper security assurances, says BCB chief

"We need to be assured about minimum security... otherwise it's not possible to go," Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan said in Dhaka.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 15, 2019 17:42:49 IST

Bangladesh's cricket board head said on Friday that their players will now only travel with proper security assurances after the national team narrowly escaped the New Zealand mosque attacks that left at least 49 dead.

The Bangladeshi team were visiting Christchurch for the final Test of a three-match series against New Zealand and arrived at one of the city's mosques for Friday prayer when the shooting began. The tour was called off shortly after the incident.

File image of Bangladesh cricket team.

File image of Bangladesh cricket team.

"The security arrangement (in Christchurch) was nowhere near what we usually provide. It's not just here, wherever we go, we don’t get that much security," Nazmul Hassan, president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in Dhaka.

Starting Friday, he added, "we need to be assured about minimum security... otherwise it's not possible to go."

Team manager Khaled Mashud said the 17 players and support staff who went in a bus to the mosque were safe, but said they could easily have been caught up in the shooting.

"We were very close, we could see the mosque. We were maximum 50 yards (45 metres) away... If we were there three to four minutes earlier, we would have been in the mosque," Mashud told reporters in Christchurch.

Attacks were carried out on two mosques during Friday prayers in what appeared to be the worst assault on Muslims in a Western country.

Nazmul urged cricketing authorities across the globe to change the perception about security.

"We have always maintained that this kind of incident can happen to any country. Every country has to be careful. Every team has to be alerted," he said.

Australia's cricket team boycotted a tour in Bangladesh in 2015 citing a lack of security.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 17:43:18 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket News, New Zealand Mosque Shooting, New Zealand Shooting, New Zealand Shooting Update, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all